The summer before his sophomore year in 2014, Jacob Carmichael and a few friends decided they would create a club for LGBTQ students at Elkhorn High School.

They had the required staff sponsors and knew other students would be interested. But when they asked administrators if they could form their club — called Tolerance, Equity and Acceptance (TEA) — they were told no.

“They said if (the school) had a pro-LGBTQ club, they would need to create an anti-LGBTQ club,” Carmichael said. “The school didn’t want any kind of semblance of having a position. They wanted to be impartial and also tried to talk to us repeatedly about considering the community and the pushback they will have.”

Carmichael and his friends didn’t know that it would take two and a half more years for the school to officially accept TEA as a high school club.

LGBTQ clubs like TEA have been in districts for decades, but they have been attracting attention as education becomes more politicized and parents and politicians push for control over school districts.

Scrutiny over these clubs is a small example of the nationwide conflict over LGBTQ rights, with groups of conservatives alleging — without evidence — that schools are pushing ideology, sexual education and “indoctrinating students.” Recently on June 12, several parents and a school board used the argument as they criticized the funding and existence of the Prism Club in the Bennington Public Schools.

Amid the opposition, advocates are pointing to the reasons behind these clubs: They make students feel safe, included and heard.

The majority of high schools in the Omaha metro area have clubs for LGBTQ students — often called GSA clubs, which can stand for gay-straight or gender sexuality alliance.

High schools in Papillion, Ralston, Bellevue, Gretna, Bennington and the Omaha Public Schools have GSA clubs, according to school websites. Some high schools in districts like Millard, Elkhorn and OPS have clubs that are more broad and focus on diversity of all kinds.

The mission of GSA clubs is similar in most of the Omaha area high schools. At Papillion La Vista High School, the club “unites LGBTQ students, straight allies and members of the school community who are committed to making schools safe and more accepting for LGBTQ students,” according to the school’s website. It also works to improve school climate, change policies, educate others and offer leadership development.

After Carmichael and his friends received the first “no” to their request to form a GSA at Elkhorn High, they would receive two more rejections before getting the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nebraska involved. While ACLU attorneys went back and forth with the high school, the club conducted unofficial meetings without the resources other clubs received.

TEA club was approved a semester before Carmichael graduated. He said he can recall the day the school’s librarian, one of the club sponsors, received the approval letter from administration.

“It was a big relief,” Carmichael said. “We opened (the letter) and read it and started crying in joy.”

He said the first meeting they were allowed to have during the school day was hosted in the auditorium and roughly 100 students attended. The club also received widespread support from staff.

While the TEA Club may not be at Elkhorn High School now, the school does have a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Club that “provides a safe and inclusive space for all members of the school community regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or ability.”

Carmichael, who now advocates for gay and transgender rights in the community and legislature, said he wants people who are critical of GSA clubs to know they are sometimes the only safe place for LGBTQ students.

Students who are involved in GSA clubs have higher GPAs, are more likely to graduate high school and have reduced depression and anxiety symptoms, according to a 2021 survey from the national Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN). A Nebraska-specific survey from GLSEN also reported in 2021 that 39% of Nebraska students have access to such organizations.

“Social spaces like that are not about sex. They are not about indoctrination. They are not about anything about that,” Carmichael said. “All they are is a space for kids who feel ‘othered’ and abnormal and all of that. It provides a space for them to be seen and heard.”

At Bennington’s June 12 school board meeting, parent Tracee Baker said the GSA club, called Prism, is a part of an agenda she doesn’t support and it doesn’t have a place in schools.

“If this was 20 years ago and it was a club in support of the gay community, I would be all for it. However, with the ever-increasing list of things they could be — transgender, queer and/or questioning, asexual and two-spirit — you are now entering dangerous waters,” Baker said at the meeting. “Affirming children is not the answer and schools should not be the place where affirmation is occurring.”

Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, said every student deserves to feel safe and affirmed at school.

“The GSA club model helps students of all orientations, including heterosexual students, have the opportunity to treat each other with dignity, respect, kindness and empathy,” Swatsworth said. “We really believe that rhetoric (of indoctrination) has been on the rise the last couple of years and it’s unfortunate, because we don’t talk about indoctrinating young people if they are attending an environmental club or a young Republicans club.”

Some parents who are critical of the organizations believe they bring conversation about sex or sexual education into the school. Experts and advocates say activities and discussion have nothing to do with those topics and instead focus on inclusivity, belonging and acceptance.

One Omaha-area high school teacher said that while her school doesn’t have a GSA club, she does have LGBTQ-supportive stickers in her windows and a Pride flag in her office. As a gay educator, she said a lot of her discussions with students revolve around anti-bullying. She spoke under anonymity because she doesn’t have consent to talk about her job.

“I think it’s part of building that culture of just feeling like you can have these discussions and it’s not talking about sexual orientation and gender identity,” she said. “We want all of our students to feel safe and words do create harm. And so we do invite those conversations within the classroom.”

Austin Diep, who graduated from Bryan High School in May, said a GSA club would have helped them have a more positive high school experience.

Diep discovered they were nonbinary the summer before their junior year. Diep said while staff members were mostly supportive, walking the hallways or going to the bathroom could quickly become uncomfortable.

“I’ve always been more feminine-presenting, so I had to go to the bathroom feeling unsafe. Some students would stare or ask me if I was in the right bathroom,” Diep said. “Sometimes in the hallways, students would say ‘that’s a dude,’ but I would say I’m just existing.”

Diep eventually was able to use a gender-neutral bathroom in the nurse’s office. During Diep’s senior year, the school did form a diversity group called BEARclusity, which was for students of all backgrounds.

Diep said he would tell parents who are against GSA clubs that their child doesn’t need to be a part of the club — high schools can have dozens of clubs that focus on ethnicity, religion, hobbies, academics, leadership and more.

Schools that receive federal funding are required by law to allow students to form these types of groups on school grounds.

In the case Board of Education of the Westside Community Schools v. Mergens (1990), the Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that the Westside Community Schools violated the Equal Access Act when officials did not allow a student to form a Christian club without a faculty member’s sponsorship. The act prohibits schools from denying equal access to students who want to meet based on their group’s content at meetings.

“The school can’t treat a GSA differently than it does other type of extracurricular club just because it stands for something someone disagrees with,” said Jane Seu, an attorney for the ACLU of Nebraska.

Bennington parent Kate Johansson said she doesn’t want the district to treat the high school’s Prism Club any differently than other student-led organizations. There was a similar club at Lincoln High School when she graduated in 2000.

“The vast majority of other parents I have met in Bennington are kind and reasonable and not one extreme or the other,” Johansson said. “We just want our kids to be happy, healthy and safe. If you don’t approve of one of the clubs that is there, (students) don’t have to join. It’s not mandatory.”

