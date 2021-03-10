NSAA considering measures to combat rise of racist slurs in Nebraska high school sports

The latest incident in Nebraska occurred Feb. 11 in Norfolk. Young fans, possibly middle schoolers or junior high students, yelled a racial slur at Omaha Northwest players after a game at Norfolk High School.

Unlike the Fremont or Creighton Prep incidents, Omaha Public Schools officials filed a formal complaint with the NSAA. After an investigation by the schools and the NSAA, the Norfolk Public Schools was placed on probation for the remainder of the school year. Besides submitting a formal apology letter to the Omaha Public Schools, the district has changed seating arrangements at activities, including requiring supervision of younger students, and is developing an equity and diversity plan that it will present to the NSAA board in August.

“Nobody wants this to happen,” Bellar said in the interview. “Norfolk didn’t want it to happen. Of course Northwest didn’t want it to happen. Fremont didn’t want it to happen last year. But unfortunately, somebody makes a very foolish comment and it’s there, and so we have to deal with it. ... I think that education piece is going to be huge in where we decide to go from here. We worry so much about the punishment end of thing; if we can catch people that say or do it, we want to deal with that right away. It’s huge, and it’s a tough problem to deal with.”