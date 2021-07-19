NU athletes oppose proposed resolution condemning critical race theory

The proposed resolution has faced some backlash, including opposition from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate.

The athlete’s petition was shared via a form on Google Docs. It gathered more than 1,000 signatures in less than 48 hours, according to Pearson.

“What was cool is it was a joint kind of collaboration and movement from leaders of UCAA, SAAC and MSAC together,” Pearson said. “There are a lot of different people who helped share the petition or who wrote and edited the petition and those sorts of things, and without all those people we wouldn't have had as many signatures as we had.”

UCAA posted a link to the Facebook group for #WeAreOne Nebraska, which anyone can join. Pearson said it serves as a way to create community at Nebraska, for both athletes and other supporters.

Pillen has found himself in disagreements with student-athletes before. When Nebraska football players knelt for the national anthem in 2016, he disagreed with the method of protest.

The petition is not the end of the group’s efforts to combat the resolution. Fenner said they are in the process of writing a letter addressed to the Board of Regents. He said that the group is showing they aren’t “scared” of those in positions of power.