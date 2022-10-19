 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NU Foundation reports highest number of donors ever

A team from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln is developing a drought forecasting tool that will aid the U.S. Department of Defense in its efforts to monitor areas at risk of political instability.

A record 60,571 donors made financial gifts totaling $300.6 million to the University of Nebraska system in fiscal year 2022, the university’s foundation announced Wednesday.

It is the third straight fiscal year that donations to the university have totaled more than $300 million. 

Donations supported the university’s four main campuses — the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center — as well the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and UNMC’s clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.

