NU hires search firm to help find new UNL chancellor

The University of Nebraska has hired a firm to assist in a national search for the next University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor.

In a press release, NU President Ted Carter said AGB Search will assist him in finding a replacement for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who announced last month he will retire at the end of June. Green, 61, has been UNL chancellor since 2016.

In addition to hiring the search firm, Carter also said he’s inviting people to submit nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Committee members will gather and provide input on what qualities the next chancellor should possess. They also will identify key opportunities and challenges facing the university.

The committee also will work with AGB Search to develop a position profile, identify potential candidates and review applications. The committee is expected to include UNL students, faculty, staff and the community.

Committee nominations can be made through email at president@nebraska.edu. Nominations are requested by Jan. 24.

Members of the public also can provide input on the search. Carter soon will announce opportunities to do so, including a series of listening sessions.

