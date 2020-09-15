NU system gets $92 million defense contract

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska system received one more $92 million contract to provide research in national security and defense, NU President Ted Carter announced Tuesday.

The five-year contract is designed to use NU research and scientists to serve U.S. Strategic Command and the federal Defense Department, the university said. The NU system's National Strategic Research Institute won a $92 million grant two years ago and an $84 million grant in 2012.

NU oversees institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney. The system said Tuesday that projects that have come from this partnership with the Defense Department include:

Drug development to protect military service members from the effects of radiation exposure.

Coronavirus research to examine how transporting infected passengers in various military aircraft affects crews.

Use of oxygenated microbubbles for treatment of lung injuries, particularly on the battlefield.

A new counterterrorism center based at UNO to focus on innovation, technology and education.