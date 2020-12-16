Omaha area high school bands, choirs alter holiday performances

The choir students at Bellevue West High School weren’t going to let COVID-19 darken their annual Christmas Candlelight Concert.
School officials decided for health reasons against performing the annual tradition before a live audience.
So the choir lit their candles on a hillside by the school soccer field.
There, bundled up and masked, they captured a video version of their performance so it could be streamed for parents and community this week.
School choirs and bands are trying their best to keep joy in this season while abiding by health protocols.
Some yuletide traditions were scrapped.
For instance, the Omaha Central High choir won’t be visiting businesses this year to perform carols and spread the cheer.
Other school groups have altered their performances and events to comply with masking and distancing protocols.
The band at Platteview High School will put on its holiday concert on Thursday, but it won’t be open to the whole community, nor will it incorporate the student choir, like years past.
The choir at Gretna High School had to cancel its annual Cookie Walk, a festive fundraiser where people buy cookies — fudge, chocolate, sugar, snowmen, snowballs and Christmas trees, you name it — by the pound.
But the group will still put on a masked and sanitized concert.
Before the school year started, no one knew whether bands and choirs could even practice or perform during the pandemic.
Now halfway through the year they’re determined to close out 2020 and kick off the winter break on a high note.
The candlelight event at Bellevue West has special meaning for choir director A.J. Reimer. He graduated from West in 1998 and performed the candlelight concert as a student. His dad, Don, was choir director before him and started the tradition.
The concert ends every year with the two audition choirs, Westside Singers and Arie Armonie, combining to sing “O Holy Night” amid the glowing candles.
The video version won’t measure up to the live show, but it still conveys the feeling of the original, he said.
“With people in and out of quarantine, the school year has been tough,” A.J. Reimer said. “So to be able to have some semblance of a performance is pretty special. It adds a little bit of joy, a little bit of peace in a somewhat stressful time, and it’s great that we’re able to do it together.”
West High senior Elijah Rush, 18, said that last summer the choir decided to still do the Christmas concert.
It would be, members felt, a stress reliever for everyone, not just students and teachers, but for the parents at home.
And he said the choir was determined to show what it could do during these times.
“It’s the one concert I look forward to every single year,” he said.
When the concert is performed live, the choir members walk the aisles of the auditorium, approach members of the audience and sing to them, he said.
“You could find some random person in the audience and just make them smile. It was so surreal, a personal connection with them.”
This year, families will watch on their TVs and smartphones.
COVID-19 messed with the tradition of the Platteview High concert.
In years past, the choir would perform on risers in the auditorium. During the big finish, students would sing a capella and spread out around the auditorium. The lights would dim, and they would sing “Silent Night.”
“It was breathtaking, memorable, extremely special to many people,” district spokeswoman Nichole Baugh said. “This year, they will not be performing.”
There’s just not enough space to have everyone spread out and perform safely, she said.
Two family members per band member will be able to attend this year’s concert, and social distancing rules will apply.
The Cookie Walk in Gretna is traditionally made up of equal parts sugar and silliness. In addition to the cookie sales, the choir members would perform songs and skits.
Patrick Ribar, in his 16th year directing choirs in Gretna, said canceling the Cookie Walk portion was “a health choice.”
“We usually have parents that bake cookies. Well, you can’t have that ‘cause there’s too many fingers in the pie, and it’s not healthy, it’s not safe,” Ribar said.
The show will go on, however, in the gymnasium.
Students want to perform, and they’re willing to jump through hoops to make it happen, he said.
This year, the choir members will sing selections from Handel’s “Messiah.”
“We sing through masks,” Ribar said. “We limit the time. We modify the groups. We’re performing in the gym so we can spread out. We only allow so many parents to come in.”
Ribar said he’s been teaching for 35 years, “and we’ve done Christmas this way and that way and every way. And this is just this year’s way.”
Blanket of snow covers Nebraska on Dec. 12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!