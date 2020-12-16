Omaha area high school bands, choirs alter holiday performances

West High senior Elijah Rush, 18, said that last summer the choir decided to still do the Christmas concert.

It would be, members felt, a stress reliever for everyone, not just students and teachers, but for the parents at home.

And he said the choir was determined to show what it could do during these times.

“It’s the one concert I look forward to every single year,” he said.

When the concert is performed live, the choir members walk the aisles of the auditorium, approach members of the audience and sing to them, he said.

“You could find some random person in the audience and just make them smile. It was so surreal, a personal connection with them.”

This year, families will watch on their TVs and smartphones.

COVID-19 messed with the tradition of the Platteview High concert.

In years past, the choir would perform on risers in the auditorium. During the big finish, students would sing a capella and spread out around the auditorium. The lights would dim, and they would sing “Silent Night.”