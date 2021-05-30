Omaha-area high school graduation speakers offer insights, humor on tough year

Millard North High School

Anusha Deshpande

“If we have learned anything this year, it is that this class is resilient. We have found ways to adapt and continue living our lives and enjoy our senior year even when it feels like the world has turned upside down. We now seek out joys in the small things, like spending time with family and friends, and truly savor the beauty of human interaction.”

Millard South High School

Kylee J. Ellison

“... Look at all the things we’ve done. We had a different homecoming. Marching band was still able to somewhat take place. Show choir was still able to compete, and drama put on a show of their own. There are schools all over the country who are still out of commission. Yes, all these things weren’t the same, weren’t what we wanted our last year to be, but we still overcame it.”

Kaylee Snowardt