Omaha-area officials join in call to vaccinate teachers

Four Omaha-area school and city officials have joined teachers union leaders in pushing to ensure school employees get a share of COVID-19 vaccines.
In a letter Monday, the officials called on Adi Pour, health director of the Douglas County Health Department, to ensure school employees get a share of doses that departments can allocate at their discretion for various essential workers, including teachers.
Signing the letter were Omaha School Board member Spencer Head, Millard School Board member Mike Kennedy, and Omaha City Council members Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton.
"We ask that you work with local school officials to develop a plan to prioritize vaccinations for educators as part of the discretionary portion of the vaccines," they wrote.
Harding and Melton have further asked the city's lawyers to prepare for council consideration a resolution that would prioritize educators as part of the discretionary portion of the vaccine distribution in Douglas County. To support the effort, they launched an online petition.
Pour was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Leaders of the Nebraska State Education Association last week appealed to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to ensure that local health officials were including teachers in their distribution.
Ricketts said he has given local health directors leeway to provide 10% of their state-allotted doses to other groups in Phase 1B of the distribution plan. Nebraska lists numerous essential workers in that phase, including educators, persons 65 and older, adults with certain high-risk medical conditions, first responders and workers in critical infrastructure.
Ricketts, in a Friday press conference, reiterated his focus on vaccinating the general 65-plus population. He said that a portion of doses could go to people in other priority groups but that is up to local health directors to decide.
The governor pointed to statistics showing that the vast majority of Nebraska’s COVID-19 deaths were of people 65 and older.
In their letter, the Omaha officials said other health districts across Nebraska have been setting aside doses for school employees for the past few weeks.
"To our knowledge, the Douglas County Health Department has not set aside a vaccine supply specifically for school employees," they said.
In order to keep schools open, they wrote, "we must ensure that school employees have priority access to the vaccine."
They said Douglas County has more than 115,000 K-12 students whose education cannot afford further disruption this school year. Prioritizing vaccine doses for teachers is one way to ensure that school buildings stay open and students continue to learn, they said.
Kennedy said that both public and private school teachers should be vaccinated.
