Omaha-area officials join in call to vaccinate teachers

Ricketts said he has given local health directors leeway to provide 10% of their state-allotted doses to other groups in Phase 1B of the distribution plan. Nebraska lists numerous essential workers in that phase, including educators, persons 65 and older, adults with certain high-risk medical conditions, first responders and workers in critical infrastructure.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

​Ricketts, in a Friday press conference, reiterated his focus on vaccinating the general 65-plus population. He said that a portion of doses could go to people in other priority groups but that is up to local health directors to decide.

The governor pointed to statistics showing that the vast majority of Nebraska’s COVID-19 deaths were of people 65 and older.

In their letter, the Omaha officials said other health districts across Nebraska have been setting aside doses for school employees for the past few weeks.

"To our knowledge, the Douglas County Health Department has not set aside a vaccine supply specifically for school employees," they said.

In order to keep schools open, they wrote, "we must ensure that school employees have priority access to the vaccine."