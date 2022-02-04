Omaha-area school districts offer stipends, free college tuition to recruit teachers

AJ Gullie usually arrives at Bryan High School at 7 a.m. to begin his day as a student teacher.
After school, he heads to the gym to help coach basketball, not leaving the building until 6 p.m. Gullie then heads home to start planning lessons for the next day.
It's a long day's work. But now Gullie and roughly 50 other student teachers will be paid through a new initiative offered by the Omaha Public Schools.
On Jan. 12, Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced that OPS student teachers will receive a stipend of $9,000 per semester. Students who work half a semester would receive $4,500.
The stipend is just one way that OPS is trying to recruit and retain staff amid a worsening shortage. Other Omaha-area districts and state lawmakers are also brainstorming efforts to increase staffing in schools after teachers have left because of COVID-19, remote learning, concerns about pay, student behavior and other issues.
The Westside Community Schools announced on Friday that they will offer free tuition to Midland University for paraprofessionals who want to become teachers.
The district is partnering with Midland to offer its Teacher Career Ladder Program, a two-year program that would provide Westside paraprofessionals an elementary education degree with an optional endorsement. Midland officials said OPS already has a similar program.
"This will change some of these people's life trajectory," said Assistant Superintendent Andrea Haynes. "From making $13 an hour to bringing home a salary that's more than double — that is huge."
An anonymous donor is funding about 90% of the program and has a goal to give 40 paraprofessionals teaching degrees over the next four years, Haynes said. The district and other financial sources will pay the remaining cost.
While the donation amount is anonymous, program costs for each enrolled paraprofessional will range from almost $28,000 to $30,000, according to Midland data.
Haynes said her goal is to have the program application published by next week. She estimated that about 10 people will be accepted into the first cohort of students, but those who aren't accepted can apply next year.
Anyone who goes through the program will have a "multiyear commitment" to teach at Westside, Haynes said.
Nebraska school leaders also asked state lawmakers on Tuesday to create a student loan forgiveness program to recruit more teachers, according to the Associated Press.
Members of the Legislature’s Education Committee reviewed multiple bills that would forgive up to $30,000 in student loans for teachers who agree to work in a Nebraska school.
Logan said in a recent interview with The World-Herald that the OPS stipend for student teachers is the amount a paraprofessional would make in the district.
“The legacy practice of not paying student teachers as interns is a shame on our system because they do provide a service,” she said.
Gullie, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said the money relieves the financial burden of student teaching.
As a secondary education major with a minor in coaching, he isn’t the only student teacher who has to split time between classes and athletics.
“If I'm there from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., that doesn't give me a lot of time to work outside of me doing student teaching,” Gullie said.
Mark Adler, superintendent of the Ralston Public Schools, said that while the district offers a $1,000 diversity scholarship to some student teachers, officials will "need to keep thinking outside the box about how we can attract talent."
"Seeing OPS making that move — I don't think it's crazy. I think it makes sense," he said. "It's a hard time for a person student teaching to make ends meet and also be committed to their trade."
Most OPS student teachers learned about the stipend at a group meeting with Logan and school board President Shavonna Holman, a former OPS teacher.
Logan said that seeing the “collective relief” on the student teachers' faces as she broke the news was one of her top 10 career highlights. Student teaching had been a hardship for her and Holman, she said.
Gullie said that the announcement was a nice surprise for everyone and that it shows that the district is “going out of their way to help us out.”
“Everyone was just kind of looking back and forth, like, ‘Are you serious?’ ” he said. “ ‘Are there cameras? Are we getting pranked?’ ”
One OPS teacher took note of the new stipends during an school board meeting on Jan. 20. Audra Gibbons urged officials to also take care of current staff who are dealing with staffing challenges that have been made worse by COVID-19.
“While I applaud the district for offering a $9,000 stipend to student teachers this semester, what are we doing for the tried-and-true people in the classroom who have been there since day one?” she said.
At the meeting, the president of the teachers union asked the board to consider strategies that other Omaha-area districts are implementing, such as shortened school weeks or COVID-19 pay for sick, vaccinated staff.
The money for the student teacher stipends will come out of this year’s general fund budget, and the district plans to continue the stipends after this year, spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said.
All student teachers are eligible for the stipend as long as they are actively student teaching. The money doesn’t apply to the district’s Para to Educator program, which already pays students.
Gullie, who is a graduate of Bryan High himself, said he is hoping to end up at the school after he graduates in May. His brother and sister-in-law also work at the school.
“(Student teaching) is kind of like a full-time job, but with the stuff I do, I don't really view it too much as work,” he said.