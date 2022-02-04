Omaha-area school districts offer stipends, free college tuition to recruit teachers

"Seeing OPS making that move — I don't think it's crazy. I think it makes sense," he said. "It's a hard time for a person student teaching to make ends meet and also be committed to their trade."

Most OPS student teachers learned about the stipend at a group meeting with Logan and school board President Shavonna Holman, a former OPS teacher.

Logan said that seeing the “collective relief” on the student teachers' faces as she broke the news was one of her top 10 career highlights. Student teaching had been a hardship for her and Holman, she said.

Gullie said that the announcement was a nice surprise for everyone and that it shows that the district is “going out of their way to help us out.”

“Everyone was just kind of looking back and forth, like, ‘Are you serious?’ ” he said. “ ‘Are there cameras? Are we getting pranked?’ ”

One OPS teacher took note of the new stipends during an school board meeting on Jan. 20. Audra Gibbons urged officials to also take care of current staff who are dealing with staffing challenges that have been made worse by COVID-19.