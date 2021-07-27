Omaha-area school districts reviewing new COVID guidance from CDC, UNMC

Officials with Omaha-area school districts are reviewing new federal and local COVID-19 guidance as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
The federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the American Academy of Pediatrics all have recommended that students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status.
With the highly contagious delta variant on the rise, the CDC on Tuesday recommended that even some vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of the U.S. where the virus is surging.
The indoor spaces include schools, the agency said, meaning the agency is recommending that all teachers, staff and students wear masks in buildings this fall.
Some metro-area school districts already had released their COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming school year, but school officials on Wednesday said they are closely monitoring conditions. District officials have said plans could change.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools Superintendent Andy Rikli said Wednesday that he's concerned about the rising infection rates and he will be monitoring the situation between now and when school starts Aug. 12.
The school district announced earlier this month that it will not require students, teachers or staff to wear masks next school year.
Millard Public Schools, which start classes Aug. 11, have announced that masks would be optional but recommended for staff, students and visitors who aren't fully vaccinated.
Rebecca Kleeman, a Millard spokeswoman, said the district is reviewing recommendations from the CDC and UNMC.
"Our leadership has been in steady contact with state and local health officials," Kleeman said.
Bellevue Public Schools officials have said face masks will be optional but strongly recommended for all students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated. Masks could be required in any school or classroom with a COVID outbreak.
Bellevue officials are strongly encouraging all eligible students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Amanda Oliver, a Bellevue district spokeswoman, said that remains the plan "for right now."
Experts with UNMC's College of Public Health on Tuesday wrote that with children under 12 not yet eligible for vaccines, and vaccination rates still low among 12-to-18-year-olds and adult school staff in much of the state, the safest way to protect kids is to decrease transmission through vaccination.
They noted that much of Nebraska likely will experience much higher transmission rates of the virus by late summer, when schools are due to open.
In addition to vaccination, they wrote, schools should follow a layered approach that, in addition to masks, includes testing programs and surveillance for illness and absences; home isolation of confirmed COVID-19 cases and following CDC quarantine guidelines for unvaccinated students and staff exposed to the virus; and enhanced building ventilation, cleaning and disinfection.
Leaders in Nebraska's second-largest school district, Lincoln Public Schools, have said they are reviewing the guidance and would consult local health experts before making any changes to the district's back-to-school plan. Lincoln's plan does not require masks for students, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Other school districts have not yet released detailed plans for the upcoming school year.
Omaha Public Schools will share health and safety measures with staff and families this week, a district spokesman said. The district is in regular contact with public health officials to monitor information and guidance.
Westside Community Schools officials have said they will release their plans no later than Aug. 3 but have not made a final decision regarding masks.
Tuesday, Westside sent an email to all families encouraging eligible students and staff to get vaccinated.
More than 500 superintendents and other Nebraska school administrators gathered Wednesday in Kearney for the annual Administrators' Days convention, a kind of pep rally and cram session on important topics before school starts.
For some school officials, the advice from local health experts will mean the most when it comes to making decisions about the school year.
Dan Hoesing, superintendent of Schuyler Community Schools, said his district will recommend masks. District officials will rely on nurses in school buildings to monitor the situation and make recommendations when they think a protocol change is needed in a building. Schuyler is about 30 miles west of Fremont.
Hoesing said his district will consider national guidance, but he said nurses and local hospital officials and health directors are "closest to the kids."
World-Herald Staff Writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
