Omaha-area school districts reviewing new COVID guidance from CDC, UNMC

The school district announced earlier this month that it will not require students, teachers or staff to wear masks next school year.

Millard Public Schools, which start classes Aug. 11, have announced that masks would be optional but recommended for staff, students and visitors who aren't fully vaccinated.

Rebecca Kleeman, a Millard spokeswoman, said the district is reviewing recommendations from the CDC and UNMC.

"Our leadership has been in steady contact with state and local health officials," Kleeman said.

Bellevue Public Schools officials have said face masks will be optional but strongly recommended for all students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated. Masks could be required in any school or classroom with a COVID outbreak.

Bellevue officials are strongly encouraging all eligible students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Amanda Oliver, a Bellevue district spokeswoman, said that remains the plan "for right now."