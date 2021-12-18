Omaha area schools adjust mask protocols in preparation for 2022

Some Omaha area school districts are choosing to enforce mask mandates while others are relaxing protocols ahead of the second semester.
Here are the masking rules for each metro Omaha school district when students return after winter break. Districts with an optional policy say they are recommending that students wear masks.
Omaha Public Schools: Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Monday that the district was extending its mask requirement in all OPS buildings for the second semester.
Westside Community Schools: The school district announced on Thursday that it will be transitioning from required masking to optional when school resumes on Jan. 5.
Papillion La Visa Community Schools: Masks shifted from required to recommended for high school students on Oct. 27 and went from required to recommended for middle schoolers on Nov. 10. The district will make the same switch for elementary students on Jan. 5.
Bennington Public Schools: Masks optional, though administrators will be considering modifications in January.
Ralston Public Schools: Masks required for elementary students. The district’s middle school and high school transitioned to an optional mask policy on Nov. 1, according to its website.
Elkhorn Public Schools: Masks optional.
Gretna Public Schools: Masks optional.
Bellevue Public Schools: Masks optional.
Douglas County West Community Schools: Masks optional.
Spring Platteview Community Schools: Masks optional.
Millard Public Schools: Masks optional.
In the event of a positive case, many Omaha-area districts use similar policies for dealing with outbreaks in classrooms where masks are not required.
“I think it’s really important (to note) that we will continue to monitor the data,” said Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista. “If we see problems or concerns as masks come off — which we haven’t seen at the middle school or high school — then there’s always the option to change that back.”
High school and middle school parents will continue to receive daily emails about any positive cases, Eyman said. If there’s a reported COVID-19 case in an elementary school, the entire class would receive communication.
Eyman said Papillion La Vista still will require masks for 14 days if there are two or more cases in an elementary classroom. At the high school or middle school level, a building has to reach a three-day average of at least 7% of students being absent to enforce masking.
At Bennington, a message is sent to parents if a class has one COVID-19 case, said Superintendent Terry Haack. When the number reaches two, masks are required, and the classroom will close at three.
“The bigger thing for schools is the contact tracing and the closing down of classrooms — attempting to balance the learning needs, the custodial care, the mental well-being along with the safety procedures that go along with the pandemic,” Haack said.
Springfield Platteview also requires masks in elementary classrooms once the case level reaches two or above, said Nichole Baugh, district spokeswoman. Baugh said the district has had to require masking in specific classes a couple of times this semester.
“There have been cases, there's just not a ton of them by any means,” she said.
As of Friday, 584 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since nearly a year ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Only about 11% of children ages 5-11 are vaccinated, while nearly 50% of those ages 12-19 are vaccinated.