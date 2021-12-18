Omaha area schools adjust mask protocols in preparation for 2022

High school and middle school parents will continue to receive daily emails about any positive cases, Eyman said. If there’s a reported COVID-19 case in an elementary school, the entire class would receive communication.

Eyman said Papillion La Vista still will require masks for 14 days if there are two or more cases in an elementary classroom. At the high school or middle school level, a building has to reach a three-day average of at least 7% of students being absent to enforce masking.

At Bennington, a message is sent to parents if a class has one COVID-19 case, said Superintendent Terry Haack. When the number reaches two, masks are required, and the classroom will close at three.

“The bigger thing for schools is the contact tracing and the closing down of classrooms — attempting to balance the learning needs, the custodial care, the mental well-being along with the safety procedures that go along with the pandemic,” Haack said.

Springfield Platteview also requires masks in elementary classrooms once the case level reaches two or above, said Nichole Baugh, district spokeswoman. Baugh said the district has had to require masking in specific classes a couple of times this semester.