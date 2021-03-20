Omaha-area schools are planning outdoor proms, but not everyone's invited

Kramer, who’s president of the Prep Family Association, said Joshua didn’t really know what he missed out on.

But she knew. Prom is a “milestone” for kids, she said.

“I felt incredibly bad for Joshua when he missed out on what should have been the end of a really fun senior year,” she said.

But reflecting back on this year, Kramer believes that Benjamin has missed out on more. Not only did he miss last year’s prom, but he also missed this year’s homecoming, football games, winter formal and other events.

Kids are craving something fun and celebratory, and prom will bring back a sense of normalcy, she said.

“This is, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re seniors, we finally get to celebrate. We finally get to have something fun.’”

Tomas Eby, a junior at Creighton Prep, said, “Everyone’s really excited for what we have coming up.”

“We’re kind of doing a sort of prom hybrid, in a way. We’re mixing in a normal prom, a dance, and we’re mixing that in with a lot of the post-prom events.”