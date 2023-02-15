Some metro school districts are announcing closures for Thursday in preparation for an incoming winter storm.

The Omaha and Bellevue school districts will be closed, though OPS will host remote learning, according to the district.

The area is under a winter storm warning until Thursday evening, with near blizzard conditions in the forecast. Lincoln and Omaha could receive between 2 and 7 inches of snow.

Snow chances are expected to taper off Thursday morning, but gusty conditions will likely linger into the day. The combination of wind and snow could cause visibility issues and complicate Thursday morning commutes in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation advised drivers to be prepared for winter conditions.

A statement from Bellevue Public Schools noted the district takes "numerous factors into consideration with these decisions" but the top priority is safety.

Public school districts in the Omaha metro area Bellevue Public Schools Bennington Public Schools Douglas County West Community Schools Elkhorn Public Schools Fort Calhoun Community Schools Gretna Public Schools Millard Public Schools Omaha Public Schools Papillion La Vista Community Schools Ralston Public Schools Westside Community Schools