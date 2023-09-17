A new grant program is allowing 40 schools in the Omaha metro area to tackle chronic absenteeism, a longstanding concern in Nebraska that was made worse by the pandemic.

The two-year initiative is being launched this month by the Metropolitan Omaha Educational Consortium (MOEC), an organization that has been in the metro since 1988 and serves as a community forum that addresses high-priority issues in education. It includes 12 Omaha-area school districts including Council Bluffs, educational service units, community colleges and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Terry Haack, MOEC’s executive director, presented the grant program earlier this month at a Nebraska State Board of Education meeting. He said the initiative was created to help reduce the metro’s chronic absenteeism rate. Students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of the school year.

“It’s not a correct statement to think that those that are not coming to school don’t care about coming to school,” Haack said. “There are many and multiple barriers for those students not attending school. If we can work with community and organizations to provide the services needed, students will come to school.”

During the 2022-23 school year, 22% of Nebraska students were chronically absent, according to state data. Before the pandemic, during 2018-19, roughly 15% of students were chronically absent.

The rate of chronic absenteeism in Nebraska has improved slightly since the 2021-22 school year, when it was almost 24%.

“There is a trend, and it’s only a one-year trend, but you’re looking at chronic absenteeism starting to dissipate since we have moved back into what I would call a normal setting,” Haack said.

Two metro districts — Omaha and Ralston — were among the 10 Nebraska districts with the worst absenteeism during the 2021-22 year, according to the latest data available.

For OPS, 32% of students had more than 20 days of absences, up from 20% in 2018-19. The percentage of students in Ralston with more than 20 days of absences jumped from 11% to 27%.

The grant program is being put into place to help decrease absenteeism at these districts and others in the metro. It will include two groups of Omaha-area schools from multiple districts that volunteer to work together to improve attendance in their own buildings.

Haack said the plan calls for one group of 25 elementary schools and one of 15 middle schools. It will begin this month and extend through spring 2025.

Schools that are interested have to apply by Sept. 22 to participate. They must have had a chronic absenteeism rate of more than 10% for the 2022-23 school year, Haack said. Seven of the 12 MOEC school districts have at least one elementary school that is eligible to apply; eight districts have at least one eligible middle school.

Each school that is selected will receive a grant of $1,000 to $2,000 per year, based on school size, to create incentives for students who make attendance improvements. They can also receive “mini grants” of up to $1,000 per year to support specific strategies, plus $1,000 per year for professional learning funds to pay staff members.

The state currently has $250,000 set aside to pay for the project. The funds come from the Nebraska Innovation Grant program and state lottery funds.

The schools will be working with Attendance Works, a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing absenteeism. Coaches from the organization will help attendance teams at each school to brainstorm possible solutions to chronic absenteeism. The 40 schools will work together to share their plans and collaborate with outside agencies.

“Why is it important for an elementary team from Omaha Public Schools to meet with an elementary team from Millard, Papillion or Bellevue? It’s because it’s never good to work inside a silo,” Haack said. “As we work together, not everybody has all the ideas, and if we did, we would be a star school.”

Haack said some common strategies to increase student attendance include:

Having teachers standing outside their classrooms to greet students when they arrive.

Welcoming families to the district

Making sure to communicate positive feedback along with the negative to both parents and students.

More intensive solutions include home visits, staff mentors and individual student success plans.

Each school in the attendance project will have a finalized attendance plan for the 2024-25 school year, Haack said. School officials will be required to track and share data to help document any improvements.

The project will be evaluated by identifying strategies deemed successful and comparing chronic absence rates in buildings and community-wide at the end of each school year.

“There’s a significant number of Nebraska students we happen to have an opportunity to impact,” said Brian Maher, education commissioner, at the state board meeting. “If there is one thing we can change statewide, it would be chronic absenteeism — (it’s) a large, large issue.”