Omaha-area students earn degrees during UNO's commencement ceremonies

The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees to 1,761 students at seven commencement ceremonies held in person at UNO’s Baxter Arena on Friday and Monday.

Below is a list of graduates from the Omaha area. They are listed by hometown.

Students may appear in the list more than once if they will receive more than one degree or certificate.

Bellevue

Alexa Marie Aikens, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity

Alycia Brittany Cain, Bachelor of Science in Education

Alyson Donaldson, Bachelor of Arts

Amberlee Haggerty, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude

Bryan Joseph Hess, Bachelor of Science

Casey Alexander Wagner, Bachelor of Science, IT Innovation

Christian Allen, BS in Criminology and Criminal Justice

David Todd, Bachelor of Science in Communication

Diego V. Antunez, Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art

Elmer Jesus Gonzalez Badillo, BS in Criminology and Criminal Justice