Omaha-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Below is a list of graduates from the Omaha area. They are listed by hometown. Some students asked not to be listed.
Bellevue
Shayna N. Bartow, College of Law, Juris Doctor with highest distinction.
Maxwell Joseph Boslaugh, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction.
Asia Raani Buddhacharya, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Shelby Delane Burgers, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Jasmine Noelle Cashin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Bryan Anthony Christman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Anthony T. Connot, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.
Haille Justyne Margaret Cox, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Libby Lea Dolezal, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Kayla Rae Donahoe, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Paul Adam Driggers, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Emily Morgan Fettes, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction.
Cheyenne Noelle Gonzales, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Katherine Elizabeth Gullett, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jessica Lynn Harms, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with distinction.
Cassandra Rose Hood, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with high distinction.
Jenna Claire Hubbard, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Kyla Ann Jackson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Sarah Katherine Janda, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Jayden Chelsea Jensen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Enzo Giovanni LaMontia-Hankin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Robin Mary Maher, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Stephanie Maloy, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ryan Cole Martin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jessicah Mahealani McCaslin, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Purity Njeri Muhia, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Connor Patrick Nichols, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with high distinction.
NaKeysha Kaylen Olson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Austin James Osborn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science; College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Emily Margaret Parsons, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Josephine Ryan Piper, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ashley Meagan Rapp, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Hunter Douglas Rausch, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Josephine Rose Redler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Collin James Richards, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Abbi Nicole Riha, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Marian Erika Sanchez Romo, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Robert Jeffrey Storck, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Olivia Tayte Sutherland, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Tesa Marie Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
James Alton White, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Christopher Daniel Wiseman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Joshua Liam Wray, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with highest distinction.
Bennington
Sebastian Leonardo Becerra, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Sydney Benson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Colin James Brown, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Mason Lee Brown, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Carly Elizabeth Castle, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sydney Drew Irlbeck, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Bryce May, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with distinction.
Kyle Tyler Monti, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Cole Patrick O'Connor, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Jason Showman, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Grace Cathrine Slaughter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Emily Marie Tetschner, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Elkhorn
Karen Michelle Avery, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science.
William David Barton, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Brandon Mitchell Montgomery Bauer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Anthony Michael Benes, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Carly Jean Brune, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Christian Michael Burbach, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Bronson Glen Burge, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jack Thomas Butler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tyler Michael Clark, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Allison L. Dahl, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Haley Ann Dahlgaard, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Olivia Katherine Downing, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Ashley Nicole Everitt, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Tanner Thomas Fridrich, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Dominic Thomas Giandinoto, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Benjamin Joseph Gilg, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Nicholas Gratton, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
William Maxwell Guenther, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Alexis Joan Harbin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Samuel Warren Hayden, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Shannon Blaire Hertel, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Kendyl Ann Heuertz, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Dara Reneé Hogan, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Carson Donald Hunzeker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction.
Lillian Josephine James, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mary Bridget Kardell, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jessica Marie Kistaitis, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Dixon Boyd Loeffler, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Brett Daniel Marshall, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Skylor Glen Martin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Michael James Meduna-Gee, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Jonathan Allan Moats, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Miles Irvin Morrissey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Kyra Marie Mourey, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Alissa A. Mumy, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Gregory Tyler Nelson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction.
Mitchell Dean Neujahr, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Dana Ellen Nugent, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Victoria Jean Oestmann, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Brittany Ann Oligmueller, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Ariana Christine Osten, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Jacob Lee Owens, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Sahr Naushad Qureishi, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Tyler Douglas Riggert, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Alec Robert Sanger, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Dillon Troy Schutte, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sophia Page Smith, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Michaela Christine Winje, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Scott Edward Wuster Jr., College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Delaney Renee Zimmerman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Fort Calhoun:
Katherine Blair Hoffman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Gretna
Corbyn Ayer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Cade Vincent Crowell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jacob Thomas Feuker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Andre Mariano Garivay, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Aurora Regatta Charon Gissler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.
Martin James Hagge, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Morris John Hagge Jr., College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Ana Victoria Hingorani, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Allie Marie Huffman, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Brady Austin Klein, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Cassandra G. Kostal, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Kyle Dennis Krupski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Spencer Lee Langholdt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Lauren Shelley Leapley, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Trent Timothy Lorenz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Amanda Marie Nelson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Jacob Patrick Olsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Nicholas John Olsen, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Emma Noelle Phillips, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Misty Sue Pocwierz-Gaines, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Amanda Loraine Purintun, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Benjamin Charles Rhodes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Matthew Bryan Smoot, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Layne Elizabeth Staley, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Jason Lawrence Wendelin, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Madeline C. Whitted, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Grace Mary Wiseman, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
La Vista
Brandon Scott Arkfeld, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sidney Rae Benson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Regina Lee Brokke, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Kelsea Victoria Cordero, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.
Clara Therese Dargy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Haley Anne DeWitt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.
Jessica Ara Hulem, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Dylan Juracek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Cole Daniel Madson, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Victoria Marie Mundorf, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Vanessa Colette Reiser, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.
Blake Daniel Rule, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jaden Wayne Schovanec, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Jonathan Paul Soto, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Omaha
Aaron Joseph Adams, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Saisha Adhikari, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Azaria Brielle Ahl, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Kaylie Erin Alexander, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Emily Katherine Alston, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Mercedes Lee Alvarez-Schmidt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Matthew Jeffrey Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
John Oliver Andrews, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Chris Perry Antonopoulos, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
John Fisher Arbona, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Cydnie Jane Argotsinger, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Horticulture.
Brooke Elaine Artz, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Jacob Allen Atkins, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Di Zai Awng, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Michael Olu Banwo, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Benjamin Patrick Barrett, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Tia Faye Barth, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Zachary E. Bartling, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Michael Joseph Beaulieu, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Alexis Joy Beberniss, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Alyssa Nicole Beeson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ethan Christopher Ahn Beier, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Molly Michele Belieu, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Jessica A. Bennett, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jacob Tyler Benson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Karin Kay Berg, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music with highest distinction.
Jonathan Edwin Berger, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Hannah Elise Birdwell, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Madison Laurel Blaine, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.
Brayden Mitchell Blair, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Matthew John Blair, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Seth Michael Blakestad, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Nicholas John Bolamperti, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Madison Marie Bosilevac, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Kathryn Genevieve Botkin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Connor Stephen Boyens, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Seth Michael Broadstone, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Claudia Wentworth Brock, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction.
Samuel Carter Brown, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Hannah Kennedy Brudney, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Emma Elise Buddenhagen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Samuel Joseph Buechler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Caitlin Anne Bundy, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Alyssa Katherin Burd, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Ryan Jacob Buresh, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Brett John Burkard, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kyle Joseph Burke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Carly Elizabeth Burkhardt, College of Law, Juris Doctor with high distinction.
Elizabeth Anne Byrnes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Zachary Michael Cairney, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Madelyn Olivia Calvert, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Caleb M. Campbell, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Hannah Jo Campin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Nathan L. Caniglia, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Katherine Anne Carey, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Brendon Jon Caskey, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Mark James Champion, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Matthew Lìang Chen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Bachelor of Science in Water Science.
Destiney Jane Chitrodom, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Hunter Thomas Christensen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with high distinction.
Parker Amos Christensen, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction.
Katherine Ann Ciesielski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Dianna Izabel Cifuentes Lopez, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Cameron Jon Claborn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Emma Beck Clausen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Kailey Lynn Claussen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Noah Michael Clayton, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Joseph Louis Coniglio, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
John A. Conti, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
William Elliot Conway, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Trenton James Cooper, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Aubryanna Lalaun Cooper-Wilborn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
John Phillip Coughlin, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture; Graduate Studies, Master of Community and Regional Planning.
Caleb Coleman Craven, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Giovanni Cruz Mojica, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Trevor Steven Cutsor, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with highest distinction.
Elaidy R. D'Blanco, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Taylor Jo Dahlheim, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Faye Christine Davis, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Madeline Josephine Davis, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Anna Mei Shuang Dawkins, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jacob Patrick Day, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Elizabeth Avery Dean, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Claire Marie Deetz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management with distinction.
Jack Henry Dempsey, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with highest distinction.
Shane Parker Denton, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jackson Alexander Dier, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Julie Lynn Dierberger, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Adam Bruce Diesing, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Liam Thomas Diesing, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Joshua Michael Dirks, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kody Aaron Dohn, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Logan Justine Dolezal, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Andrew John Dubas, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
John Paul Earnest, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with highest distinction.
Lucas Mark Edmundson Jr., College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Madison Elle Edwards, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Morgan Halle Edwards, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Alexandra Katharine Ellis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Blake Richard Ellis, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
John C. Ellis, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Benjamin Olon Engleman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
James Forest Eno, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Samantha Caroline Enriquez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Olivia Nicole Epstein, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Audrey Lynn Erker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Charles Anthony Erker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Keegan James Erwin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Michael Joseph Evans, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Will Roman Eversoll, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Terrance Leo Fangman III, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Andrea Jo Fees, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Mitchell David Fey, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Lucy Belle Fishburn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Bailee Donna Fleming, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science.
Noah Francis Floersch, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tucker David Focht, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Lily Anne Foley, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Kelsey Marie Folkers, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Karina Noreen Forsberg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science.
Madeline Elizabeth France, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mitchell Kennard Francis, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Juan Luis Francisco-Simon, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Shivani Rhea Gajre, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Sophia Ann Gallegos, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Dakota Philip Glen Garey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kristin Dianna Garner, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Maurice LaTrell Garrett, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction.
Tatum Marie Garvey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Sofia Gavia, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Drew Elliott Fleming Gay, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Noah Matthew Geist, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Joseph Michael Gerhardt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ian Omid Ghanavati, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with highest distinction.
Paurnima Ghotikar, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Jacob William Gideon, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jared Dae Givens, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
James Ryan Glover, College of Law, Juris Doctor with high distinction.
Caleb Joseph Goehring, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Morgan Grace Grabowski, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Megan Rose Grace, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Nicholas Kyle Grandgenett, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction.
Matthew Jeffrey Gromowsky, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Graham Ryan Guenette, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Sam Guido, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Jordan Ann Gustafson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Andreya D. Gutierrez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mason Philip Haas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Tyler J. Hahn, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with high distinction.
Allison Claire Hall, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Mary Haller, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jarod Hamsa, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Bailey Sue Hansen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Tate Kenneth Hanzlicek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education.
Andrew Raymond Harrahill, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Amyia Chennel Harris, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Samantha Claire Hartong, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
John Joseph Hawk Jr., College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Simon Thomas Hay, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Madison Lynn Hayes, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alex Michael Haynes, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tyler Heiman, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Jared Scot Henderson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Joseph Daniel Herold, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Parker Everett Hinrichs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Daniel Jacob Hinz, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts with distinction.
Eric Michael Hofferber, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Connor Jacob Hoffman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Heidi Marie Hofmeister, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Micah John Holmes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Andrea Mae Holtzen, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Kelvin Kinho Hong, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
William Raymond Hoskovec, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Brooke Kristine Howery, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Zoe Elizabeth Hudson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Benjamin Paul Huerter, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Paige Katherine Huscroft, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Christopher Thomas Hysack, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kortni M. Igel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Nathaniel Thomas James Iverson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Claire Alexandra Janecek, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Hannah Marie Janecek, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with highest distinction.
Teresa Rose Jarrett, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Benjamin James Johnson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Claire Danielle Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Cort Mikole Johnson, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
DaRon Michael Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kai-Di Robert Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Michaela Lynn Johnson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Connor Joseph Jolley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Jessica Jones, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Natavia Jones, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Marcus Lee Judah, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Sunkist H. Judson, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Matthew Oliver Juhnke, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Brianna Lee Juma, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Adel KabiriKopaei, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Timothy John Kaftan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Tanner James Douglas Kalb, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Rebecca Christine Kalhorn, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Logan Alexander Kalkowski, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Shyla Kay Kallhoff, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Amblessed Kanu-Asiegbu, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Haley Elizabeth Keenan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Seth Keith, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Dillon Thomas Ketcham, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Alexis Dehner Ketzler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Anastasia Diedrich Ketzler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Thailer Joseph Khamsanit, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Akangkha Khan, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
John Patrick King, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kathryn Margaret King, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Trevor Michael Kirschenmann, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Vayda Grayce Kirshman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Emily Marlene Kleinschmit, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Samuel Galvin Kline, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Abigail Faye Knapton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Ella Kay Marie Knight, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Thomas Allyn Koenig, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Logan Paul Kohler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Eben Naomi Kohtz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Shelby Lyn Ann Koraleski, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Nicholas Lee Koslaphirom, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kristine Krager, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
John Luke Kramer, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Ethan Derek Kratina, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with high distinction.
Gabrielle Ann Krause, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Erin Elizabeth Kruger, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Peyton Lee Krugerud, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Lauren Michelle Kubat, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Emma Claire L'Heureux, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Scott Phillip Lafferty, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Reuben James Lammers, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Enzo Giovanni LaMontia-Hankin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
John Robert Lang, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Spencer Jeffrey Lear, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jessica Nicole Lee, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Michael Cooper Lembree, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Benjamin Noah Lenagh, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Braeden Cameron Lepin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Bridget Ann Leutzinger, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Micah Levine, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Dalton Dale Lewis, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management.
Sheng-Jie Isaiah Lim, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Kezia Ronee Loney, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Adam Gene Witt Long, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Agustin Lopez-Padilla, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Rachel Nichole Lowe, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Macy Brynne Lundgren, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Matthew Francis MacDonald, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Jennifer Morgan Mack, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Kaitlin Anne Madsen, College of Law, Juris Doctor with high distinction.
Madisson Kennedy Magee, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Jessica Regina Malashock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Rick Royce Malone, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Nikolai Joshua Maly, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Skye Alexandra Manley, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Lauren Jeanne Mann, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Alyssa Ann Mannschreck, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Gina Marie Marcuzzo, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with high distinction.
Noah Riley Marik, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Isabella Ursulla Martello, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Andrew James Martinez, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Melissa Wiley Mathison, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Jane Christine Mattern, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Allie Dylan McAndrews, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Samuel Allen McCoy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
DaShawn Jamar McGary, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Nicole H. McLaughlin, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Trent John McMorrow, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Edward S. McNamara, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Kai Mason Meacham, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with high distinction.
Bethany Rose Meyers, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kyle David Miller, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Tyler Joseph Mona, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Edgar Montoya, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
John Reese Moreland, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Emily Jo Morgan, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Jacob Lawrence Morrow, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Lauren Nicole Mott, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction.
Luke Mullin, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Trevor Lynn Mumford, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Sean William Murphy, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Justin John Charles Myers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Annalyse Marie Nabity, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Vadelynn K.J. Ndembet, Graduate Studies, Master of Community and Regional Planning.
Andrew Godfrey Lee Neill, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Emily Ann Nelson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Callahan Riley Netsch, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Nischal Neupane, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Bailey Shea Newsome, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction.
Linh Nicholas Duy Nguyen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Taylor Victoria Nigro, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Melanie Jean Nissen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Grace Marie Novak, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Anna Elizabeth Nulty, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Michael Patrick O'Brien Jr., Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Paul Robert O'Dell, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Dillon Joseph O'Doherty, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Regan M. Oberdin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Angel Martel Olivera-Torres, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with high distinction.
Jacob Andrew Olsen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Samuel Joseph Ortgies, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Sarah Marie Osborn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Jackson Paul Ostergaard, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Pingdwende Serge Roland Ouedraogo, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management.
Jared Allen Paine, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Matthew Francis Palmer, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education.
Emma Michaela Parizek, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Brianna Nicole Patterson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Leslie Michelle Perez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jesus Junior Perez-Cortez, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Abbie Jo Perry, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Mason Martin Petersen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Griffin Myles Querry Peterson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Ciera Lynn Pieters, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Arelis A. Placencia Monroy, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Natalie Plewa, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Adam Jacob Podraza, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Samuel Max Polk, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Plant Biology with high distinction.
Jackson James Polsley, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Samuel Joseph Polsley, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Keland Anderson Potthoff, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Evan Way Powell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Kelsie Grace Prall, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Jessica Mae Predoehl, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kyle Ryan Price, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Molly Ann Prochaska, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Jennifer Lynn Pruitt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Luke Ries Radio, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Thomas Edward Ramaekers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
Susannah Kathleen Rand, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Abril Rangel-Pacheco, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Macy Paige Rasmussen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction.
Grant Thomas Rathje, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Rebecca Anne Reagan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication.
Amanda Michelle Record, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Allison Judith Reddel, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Madeline Ann Reddel, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Erin LaShawn Reed, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Ryan James Reeves, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Alexandria Ranae Regier, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Quinn Ashley Reimer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Regan Claire Reimer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Katharine Love Reutzel, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Margaret Mary Rice, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction.
Roscoe Rollins Ricketts, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Taylor Rose Riecken, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Restoration Science.
Courtney Marie Riedmann, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Ian McIntyre Ritchie, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Juliana Rodriguez, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering.
Mary Clare Rogers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Nicole Elizabeth Root, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Evan James Roth, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Christopher Russell, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Lindsey Paige Russell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mohammed Sadraddin, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Anna Maria Sambol, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction.
Molly Kathleen Sambol, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Shanee' LaToi Samuel, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
KeVonna De' Angela Samuels, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Michael Blake Schaffer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Taylor DeAnn Schendt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Riley Joseph Schinzel, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Brooke Elizabeth Schmidt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Joshua Gerard Schmidt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Allyson Joline Schmitz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction.
Emily Lynn Schuster, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science.
Dae'Kwon Ray'nell Seavers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Parker SungWoo Segal, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Elizabeth Marie Seline, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Celena Lynn Shepherd, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction.
C'yera Sherrod, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Hannah Katherine Shields, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Jack Edward Simone, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sarah Elizabeth Skolaski, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Maria Smal, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.
Phillip Jason Smith, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Sabrina Anne Snawerdt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Rebecca Ellen Snowden, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts with high distinction.
Haley Marie Solberg, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Brittany Amelia Southall, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Aliya Marie Spale, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Mariel Molloy Sprakel, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Olivia Frances Stanek, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Camryn Rose Steckelberg, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Payton Ann Steensma, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Jacob Steffes, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Jennifer Ruth Stickler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lane Elizabeth Stilmock, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Matthew Quinn Stobbe, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Blake Thomas Stokes, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction.
Anna Richelle Stoltenberg, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
William Michael Stout, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jack Patrick Straka, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Adrienne Ranae Stratton, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Shelbe Lee Stroh, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Beau Alexander Stuckey, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Justin Allen Summers, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction.
Ryan Nicholas Swenson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Olivia Anne Taylor, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Stephen Marcus Taylor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Tristin Shawon Taylor, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Rohan Jayesh Thakker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction.
Daniel Thibodeau, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Alexis Dawn Thomas, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Mia Noelle Thomas-Ludwig, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Macy Ann Thonen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Casey Lynn Tillisch, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Alexandra Dawn Tobaben, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Lauryn Elizabeth Todd, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Michaela Louise Tonack, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Andrea Trejo Hernandez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jose Julio Tristan, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Ellison Xavier Troshynski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Naomi Tsukada, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with distinction.
Ashley Kay Tyler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Jack Marshall Tyson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Rylie Ann Unzicker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jacob Paul Urban, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Maria Valadez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Kat Allyson Vander Zwaag, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Stefanie Marie Vanderbeek, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Adrianna Kyunghee Vang, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Erika Joan Vasek, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Annmarie Adela Vazquez, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Meghan Helena Vazquez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Monica Alisa Vazquez, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Nicholas Martin Vetter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Delaney Joelle Villarreal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with highest distinction.
Adam Jeffery Vogt, Graduate Studies, Master of Education.
Alexandria Noelle Vondra, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Long Hoang Vu, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Audrey LeighAnn Wagoner, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Matthew Lawrence Waldron, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Caroline Nichole Walker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Brandon Wayne Wallace, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Nathaniel William Wallace, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education.
Tara Lynn Wanser, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Josiah Michael Ward, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Sydnii Corinne Washington, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Francine Grace Watkins, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science with high distinction.
Emily Anne Welchans, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Abbi Taylor Wendt, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Ella Ann Wente, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Rachel Jeanette Weremy, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Dylan Ellis White, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
Nicole Marie White, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with distinction.
Zoe Brianna Wicken, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife.
Samuel Francis Wiegand, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Carter Joseph Wilken, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lexi L. Williams, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
James David Wilmes, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with highest distinction.
Jake Ryan Wilson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sydney Nichole Wilson, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Evan Tyler Wohlers, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with distinction.
Kaitlan Simm Wong, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with highest distinction.
Michaela Jean Wood, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Camden Christian Jens Wright, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Sydney A. Wurdeman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Jesus Eduardo Yañez Ruiz, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Ryan William Zelasko, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Emily Diane Zetterman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
Jingtao Zhang, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.
Joseph Neal Ziegenhorn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Gabrielle Ziegler, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Papillion
Erin Danielle Alexander, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brock Andrew Birkholtz, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Makayla Nicole Burg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Kyler Trey Caverzagie, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Alissa Chloe Clarke, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.
Connor James Coughlin, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Morgan Kathleen Davis, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Tristen Davis, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
William Michael Dendinger III, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Andrew Joseph Eisert, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Erykah LaShay Foster, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Karen Jayne Goeschel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction.
Bethany Faye Green, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Conner William Hallett, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction.
Victoria Kathleen Hartley, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music with distinction.
Brianne Mikael Inselman, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Connor Robert Laney, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Robert Eric Larsen, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
DeLacey Ryann Leatherman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Jacob Owen Litel-Smith, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Isaiah Anthony Mallett, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Brian Dennis Marousek, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction.
Sara Jeanne Matras, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Connor Michael McFayden, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies with highest distinction.
Megan Ann Micek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science with high distinction.
Hayley Moulton, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Sameep Neupane, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Julia Christine Paschal, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Jackson Swift Peterson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Taylor Renee Pope, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Justin Richard Raper, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Jackson Travis Roesler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Kelsie Ann Schroeder, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science with high distinction.
Travis James Schwartz, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Zachary James Scott, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Michaela Dianne Smith, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction.
Mallory Kaye Sotak, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Joshua A. Stevenson, College of Law, Juris Doctor with distinction.
Josephine Angele Stoessel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Michael William Strohmyer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Elaine Ashley Stueve, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Ryan Scott Thomas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
John Morgan Turregano, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration.
Tyler James Vail, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Zowie Paige Vincent, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies.
Andrew Thomas Waughn, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Lindsey Ann Woods, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Ralston
Robert Leo Bryant IV, College of Law, Juris Doctor.
Shawn Christian Callen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Katelyn Marie Krzemien, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
Katie Nothhorn, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Springfield
Emily Rae Downs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Lauren Elizabeth Downs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Alexandra Elizabeth Merrell, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Allison LaRae Tolliver, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Music in Education with distinction.
Valley
Madison Mae Connealy, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.
John Anthony Militti, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Allison Michele Stromp, Graduate Studies, Master of Professional Accountancy.
Waterloo
Ryan Thomas Wortmann, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Arts.