Omaha area teacher unions call for community-wide mask mandates

Union presidents said masks should also be required until there is more adequate COVID testing in the area. Omahans are experiencing lengthy wait times at testing sites.

In the letter, the presidents said they are also concerned about the ongoing workforce shortage impacting teachers and school staff. They said they fear without a universal mask mandate, schools could be looking at classroom and building closures.

"There are already significant concerns about having access to an adequate number of substitute teachers," the letter said.

Omaha's indoor mask mandate expired on May 25, 2021.

Asked about implementing of a mask mandate during a press conference Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert noted that as mayor, she doesn't have the authority to impose one.

Stothert said at the time that she was unaware of any plans from City Council members to introduce a new mask ordinance.