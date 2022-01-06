Omaha area teacher unions call for community-wide mask mandates

Six Omaha area teacher unions are calling on local officials to implement mask mandates because of an ongoing surge of COVID cases from the omicron variant.
Presidents from education associations representing the Omaha, Millard, Bellevue, Papillion La Vista, Ralston and Westside school districts sent a letter to five city councils on Thursday seeking a community-wide mask mandate.
In the letter, the presidents said regardless of whether local school districts are requiring masks, it will "take more than the health and safety protocols in our schools alone to get COVID under control."
"Our students and staff do not spend every hour in our buildings," the letter says. "We need strong mitigation efforts that impact the entirety of our community, not just our school buildings, if we are going to keep our students and staff safe and our schools open for in-person learning."
The letter was sent on the heels of Douglas County marking its highest weekly COVID-19 case count of the pandemic on New Year's Day.
The 4,731 cases reported for the week ending Saturday were the county’s highest weekly total, surpassing the 4,268 cases recorded during the seven-day stretch that ended Nov. 21, 2020.
Union presidents said masks should also be required until there is more adequate COVID testing in the area. Omahans are experiencing lengthy wait times at testing sites.
In the letter, the presidents said they are also concerned about the ongoing workforce shortage impacting teachers and school staff. They said they fear without a universal mask mandate, schools could be looking at classroom and building closures.
"There are already significant concerns about having access to an adequate number of substitute teachers," the letter said.
Omaha's indoor mask mandate expired on May 25, 2021.
Asked about implementing of a mask mandate during a press conference Wednesday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert noted that as mayor, she doesn't have the authority to impose one.
Stothert said at the time that she was unaware of any plans from City Council members to introduce a new mask ordinance.
Under the normal process by which city laws are passed, it would take about five weeks for a mask mandate in Omaha to go into effect if the council sought one. The ordinance would need to be introduced at one meeting, publicly discussed at a second and voted on at a third. Then, 15 days later, it would take effect.
In August 2020, the council bypassed that process by passing an emergency ordinance, which required votes from six of the seven council members.
In the letter from the teacher unions, the presidents stress that the community-wide mask mandate wouldn't have to be active for long, but only to help get through the ongoing case surge.
"We ask you to help our schools and communities get through this surge the best way we know how — by utilizing all of the tools at our disposal to keep everyone safe and healthy enough to go to work and to school," the letter said.
World-Herald Staff Writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.