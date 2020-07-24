Omaha-area teachers gather at Memorial Park in support of mask mandate

Most other school districts in the metro have announced plans to bring all students back for in-person learning.

Teacher Molly Davies said teachers are not just worried about their health but the health of families who live in areas of Omaha that have been hit hard by COVID-19. She said it’s not that teachers want to be exempt from any risk.

“If the community is not willing to do the minimum of masking so that we can slow the spread, it is very difficult for us to accept that you’re going to put additional risk on us, our students and our students’ families,” she said.

Taylor said being away from her students has been very painful and to think teachers are speaking up just because they don’t want to go back to work “is an absolute disgrace to our profession.”

“What we don’t want to do is to kill our children,” Taylor said.

Teacher Cathy Scurlock said she wants to return to the classroom and teach her students in person when it’s safe. Until then, Scurlock said remote learning is the best option.

Scurlock said implementing a mask mandate earlier would’ve helped, and now everyone needs to listen to the advice of local health officials.