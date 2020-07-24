Omaha-area teachers unions call for a mask requirement in Douglas County

“We need to get our cases under control if we want to get our schools open,” she said.

Mayor Jean Stothert said Omaha’s city code gives Douglas County’s health director the authority to make rules and regulations for the city during epidemics and public health emergencies.

Stothert said she would prefer that every Omahan voluntarily wear a mask when they can’t distance from others. She also said she must consider how a mask mandate would be enforced. The mayor said she and Pour would discuss the matter.

The rule, if Pour goes ahead with it, would not apply to Douglas County communities outside Omaha, such as Ralston. In those cities, the Douglas County Board of Health would have to take action on a mask requirement.

The teachers union leaders say they agree with the American Academy of Pediatrics that children older than 2 should wear masks, unless wearing one exacerbates a physical or mental health condition, leads to a medical emergency or introduces significant safety concerns.

The leaders pointed to a recent statement from the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, that mask-wearing could bring the epidemic under control in four to six weeks.