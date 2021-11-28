Omaha Burke High School inducts alumni into Hall of Fame

A composer, an acclaimed teacher and a standup comic are among the latest inductees into the Omaha Burke High School Hall of Fame.
The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes were inducted Nov. 19 at Champions Run. The inductees:
Anne Hubbard (1971). Hubbard developed new MRI techniques to evaluate fetuses with possible anomalies and received international recognition for her techniques.
Marti Epstein (1978). The composer’s music has been performed by such groups as the San Francisco Symphony, the Radio Symphony Orchestra of Frankfurt and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston.
Wendy Boyer (1978). Boyer helped develop a Corporate University at Mutual of Omaha, focusing on leadership development. She later joined the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She’s currently the executive director of the Peter Kiewit Foundation.
Crystal Roberson Simpson (1987). After five years of teaching for the Omaha Public Schools, Simpson received the Milken Educator Award. She moved on to become assistant principal at Standing Bear Elementary and eventually principal at Dodge Elementary.
Jeff Weak (1980). Weak started doing standup comedy as Rollin’ Ray Dietzel while at Burke. Later, he performed across the country as part of the national Make Me Laugh tour. He has worked with Gilbert Gottfried, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry the Cable Guy.
Timothy Eller (1967). Eller directs major investments in real estate and related businesses as principal of Cordalla Capital LLC. He also serves as executive officer of Cambridge Homes, a homebuilding subsidiary. Eller has also worked closely with Tegrity Homes to manage disaster construction activities in and around the Houston area following several hurricanes.
Steve Bliss (1970). Bliss became the second assistant strength coach in the history of the University of Nebraska Athletic Department. He served as head strength coach at the University of Miami (Florida), Ohio State University and North Dakota State University.
Robyn Roberts Freeman (1973). Freeman worked with Camp Fire Girls and Boys, eventually becoming outdoor programming director. She went on to start Camp CoHoLo, the first camp for children with cancer in Nebraska. She served as camp director and board president for 10 years.
Sharon Lockridge (1980). Lockridge coached the Hawkettes girls basketball team for 31 years. Some of the players she coached went on to play Division I basketball and in the WNBA.
