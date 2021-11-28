Omaha Burke High School inducts alumni into Hall of Fame

A composer, an acclaimed teacher and a standup comic are among the latest inductees into the Omaha Burke High School Hall of Fame.

The 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes were inducted Nov. 19 at Champions Run. The inductees:

Anne Hubbard (1971). Hubbard developed new MRI techniques to evaluate fetuses with possible anomalies and received international recognition for her techniques.

Marti Epstein (1978). The composer’s music has been performed by such groups as the San Francisco Symphony, the Radio Symphony Orchestra of Frankfurt and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston.

Wendy Boyer (1978). Boyer helped develop a Corporate University at Mutual of Omaha, focusing on leadership development. She later joined the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She’s currently the executive director of the Peter Kiewit Foundation.

Crystal Roberson Simpson (1987). After five years of teaching for the Omaha Public Schools, Simpson received the Milken Educator Award. She moved on to become assistant principal at Standing Bear Elementary and eventually principal at Dodge Elementary.