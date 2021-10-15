Omaha Central High School inducts 12 alumni into Hall of Fame

Ray Somberg (1954). An Omaha businessman, Somberg co-founded the First Responders Foundation. It has raised more than $2 million to buy equipment for firefighters and police officers and provide free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for low-income homes.

Richard and Helen Hockabout Kelley (1956). Richard worked for a half-century as an investment advisor. Helen served on the Westside school board for 13 years, including several terms as president, and as president of the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Kathy Bigsby Moore (1962). The founder of Voices for Children, Moore has been a leading advocate for Nebraska’s low-income and at-risk children. Her group's lobbying efforts resulted in new laws and services related to child health care, child abuse prevention and behavioral health.

Ron Blumkin (1966) and Irv Blumkin (1970). With Irv as CEO and Ron as chief operating officer, they strategically led Nebraska Furniture Mart for decades, opening new stores in Kansas City and Dallas and creating a strong online sales presence.

Cynthia Hadsell (1966). Hadsell spent 41 years with Northwestern Bell and its successor companies. She was the first woman to serve on the Omaha Jaycees board and was a founding member of the Omaha Women’s Fund.