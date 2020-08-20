Omaha family can breathe again now that their children have a place to go this fall

Sofia Jawed-Wessel says she feels like a different person.

After a summer of uncertainty, she and husband Dustin Wessel finally have stable child care and learning lined up for their three children.

“Having a plan in place is reducing our anxiety and helping our mental health so much,” she said. “We haven’t executed our plan. But when people ask what are we doing, we can give them an answer.”

Like many families, school closings in March because of coronavirus concerns threw their life into disarray. Social distancing became a priority.

Dustin has to go into work, but Jawed-Wessel is grateful she has been given flexibility in her job as a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They were able to temporarily cobble together arrangements for the kids.

But with the school year looming, their worry level shot up. Costs were a concern.

They had already opted for classes at home with Laith, a fifth grader at Rose Hill Elementary School, before it was announced that the Omaha Public Schools would start with remote learning for all students. It was hard to disconnect him from his class and teacher, but they didn’t want to send him to school.