Omaha family can breathe again now that their children have a place to go this fall

Sofia Jawed-Wessel says she feels like a different person.
After a summer of uncertainty, she and husband Dustin Wessel finally have stable child care and learning lined up for their three children.
“Having a plan in place is reducing our anxiety and helping our mental health so much,” she said. “We haven’t executed our plan. But when people ask what are we doing, we can give them an answer.”
Like many families, school closings in March because of coronavirus concerns threw their life into disarray. Social distancing became a priority.
Dustin has to go into work, but Jawed-Wessel is grateful she has been given flexibility in her job as a professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They were able to temporarily cobble together arrangements for the kids.
But with the school year looming, their worry level shot up. Costs were a concern.
They had already opted for classes at home with Laith, a fifth grader at Rose Hill Elementary School, before it was announced that the Omaha Public Schools would start with remote learning for all students. It was hard to disconnect him from his class and teacher, but they didn’t want to send him to school.
Instead, they set up a learning station on the dining room table. Online tutoring by a friend will help him with math, which needed shoring up because of the missed classes in the spring.
Laith has been going to work with his mother since he was 10 days old, so Jawed-Wessel knew he could stay on task and not interrupt while she was teaching from home.
“We both work really well together,” she said. “Us two, working side-by-side, is very natural for us.”
That wasn’t so easy with middle child Haizel, who had stopped going to Child Saving Institute for preschool in late February. He’s headed for kindergarten and it wasn’t possible to do remote learning and keep him entertained while teaching her own classes, Jawed-Wessel said.
He’s now settled in a school co-op with nine other families that will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Because they weren’t available to teach like some of the other parents, the family is paying extra to help with food and supplies.
“With Haizel starting, I feel like I have reliable learning experience,” Jawed-Wessel said. “It’s such a load off. I can start planning my workweek.”
The final piece of the puzzle was 8-month-old Paloma. To their relief, they have just lined up a nanny-share with a friend for four hours a day. The nanny, a former day care teacher didn’t want to return to that job, and by splitting her fee, it was comparable to day care fees for the two families.
“That’s when I’ll do a lot of power working at home,” Jawed-Wessel said.
If it all sounds complicated, it is. Especially with the dropping off and picking up of the children.
A “humongo” calendar in the kitchen helps them try to keep track of everything — not just outside obligations. The kids do daily chores before they get creative play from 3 to 5 p.m. while Dustin cooks dinner.
Although they try to stick with the schedule, Jawed-Wessel said she’s exhausted just thinking about the fall ahead. “We rely on a tight ship when it comes to our schedule. We go through our checklist, then we can all breathe at the end of the day.”
Here’s the family’s schedule for the coming week:
6 to 7 a.m.: Wake up!
7-8: Eat breakfast, make beds, get dressed, make lunches.
8-9: Laith, walk dogs; DW, focused play with Haizel; SJW, put Paloma down for nap No. 1, and then work.
9 a.m.: Laith, remote school; Haizel, art with Mama.
10-2: Haizel at KG; Paloma with Nanny; SJW work.
2-3 p.m.: Outside time, walking, biking, etc.
3-5: L and H free time; Paloma nap; SJW work; DW clean kitchen and make dinner.
5:30 p.m.: Dinner time.
6: Paloma bath with Papa; L and H clear dinner; SJW clean kitchen.
6:30: Paloma bedtime; L and H backyard play; DW lawn/garden work.
7:30: Haizel bedtime with Papa; SJW work; Laith reading time.
9 p.m.: Laith bedtime.
