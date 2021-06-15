Omaha girl reaches quarterfinals of Scripps bee, but vocabulary question spells trouble

Fernandes, a 14-year-old who attended St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School in Omaha last school year, is one of the most accomplished spellers to come out of Nebraska.

She is a veteran of the national bee. In 2017, she punched her ticket to the national bee in Maryland by winning the Midwest Spelling Bee. At that bee, as one of the youngest competitors, she finished in 189th place.

Last year, the bee was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year, she won the Midwest bee again, but instead of jetting off to compete, the early rounds of the national bee were held remotely.

Spellers competed using laptops and headphones provided by the bee.

For bee enthusiasts and some competitors, the format was strange, but familiar to students who've been learning remotely in school.

Frequently, the pronouncer reminded the spellers to keep their hands where they could be seen on the webcam to make sure no one cheated.