Omaha girl wins spelling bee again, will compete in national event retooled for COVID

This year the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held in a different location, with a different format, and Fernandes will have to beat out hundreds of other regional winners in virtual early rounds to compete in the in-person finals.

Organizers canceled the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year amid concerns about COVID-19, a crushing blow to the students who had studied hard, won their regional bees and were looking forward to their big moment on the national stage.

This year, the event is set to go forward, but only the top 10 to 12 spellers will appear in person. The early rounds of the competition will be held online.

In the past, the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, as well as the finals, were held in person in Maryland over one week — Bee Week. Two years ago there were 562 contestants.

This year, due to the global pandemic, the preliminaries, quarterfinals and semifinals will be held virtually in the weeks leading up to the July 8 finals.

The finals will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.