One Omaha high school is celebrating the completion of an upgraded athletic complex while another is breaking ground for a new performing arts center.

Renovated athletic facilities are being unveiled at Omaha Marian High School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The $7 million project, which began in 2021, includes improvements for soccer, tennis, softball and track, along with an updated plaza and more parking.

The largest upgrade was for Marian’s soccer field, which received artificial turf, an LED scoreboard and a new press box.

“Marian is currently the only Class A high school in Nebraska without a turf field,” the school said in an official statement. “Turf is so prominent nowadays because the material doesn’t get soggy like real grass, which helps prevent game cancellations.”

The school’s softball complex received a new press box, extended dugouts and a pitching warm-up area. The project also included a new six-lane track with a turfed infield and upgraded tennis courts.

Susan Rosenlof, a spokeswoman for Marian, said while the school has reached its fundraising goal for the complex, it’s still fundraising for an addition to the original project: an athletic center located north of the track.

The school is renovating a building to house a golf training lab, two indoor batting cages and a large wrestling space, she said.

“That is a $500,000 project, and we have raised half of the funds for that portion of the project,” Rosenlof said.

The Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin with a 10 a.m. reception at the high school, located at 7400 Military Ave. The ceremony will continue on the soccer field at 10:35 a.m.

Earlier this week, Skutt Catholic High School celebrated breaking ground on an $8.5 million performing arts center that will include a 425-seat auditorium, complete with professional acoustics, lighting and sound.

The Omaha Planning Board approved the 14,500-square-foot center, located near 156th Street and West Center Road, earlier this year.

Once finished, the performing arts center will fill a goal that’s been ongoing since 1993, according to Skutt Catholic President Jeremy Moore. The school currently has to hold performances in its commons area, which also serves as a cafeteria and space for after-school meetings.

The center is part of a larger $10 million campaign named The Next Act. Besides the $8.5 million center, $500,000 would go to classroom upgrades; $500,000 would be for the school’s endowment; and $500,000 would help renovate the school’s football field.

The center’s completion date is estimated to be in April 2024.

