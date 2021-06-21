Omaha Marian High president to retire after big renovation project

Higgins said the current track is “abysmal” and the concession stand “quite lame.”

“A turf soccer field will be just a wonderful feature so that we can have lots more practices, much fewer rainouts,” she said. “We can provide availability to community groups as works within our schedule. Same for our track.”

Marian High is the only Class A school in the state without an artificial turf field, school officials said.

Higgins said she thought about retiring a year ago, but she held off because of the pandemic to avoid “throwing any additional wrenches into the mix.”

By setting her retirement date a year out, she’s giving the search committee time to find a replacement.

The committee will begin working this summer to meet a leadership transition date of June 2022.

Beth McCarthy Engel, who’s chairing the committee, said Higgins’ passion for and commitment to Marian are unwavering.

“We are so happy for her as she begins her retirement next summer,” Engel said, “and we look forward to progressing Marian’s mission as we seek our new president.”