Omaha metro schools cancel classes on Wednesday

Some school districts in the metro have canceled classes on Wednesday due to the expected high winds.

Omaha Public Schools announced in-person classes and school related activities are canceled and instead OPS students will do remote learning.

All students will do "live" or synchronous teaching and learning in the morning, and teachers will be available for questions later in the day, OPS said in a press release.

OPS said teachers will take attendance.

Elementary students will begin at 9 a.m. with a morning check-in. Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and have a shortened class schedule with specific times depending on if the student's school is on a block or nine-period schedule.

Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Rippe tweeted that his district will close schools as well "due to some very unique forecasted weather."

"There are numerous factors that go into these decisions for our district; however, our number one priority is safety," the district said in a news release.