Omaha metro schools close Friday due to forecasted snow and ice

The National Weather Service office in Valley expects precipitation to turn to all snow Friday afternoon, with Omaha getting a total of 3 to 6 inches.
Several school districts in the Omaha metro have announced there will be no school on Friday due to forecasted ice and snow.
Bellevue Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools and Westside Community Schools have all announced there will be no school.
Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas tweeted there would be no school due to the weather and a high number of student and staff absences due to COVID-19.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday morning commuters in the Omaha area may have to deal with a mix of rain and snow.
Snow is expected later in the afternoon on Friday, with Omaha expected to get a total of 3 to 5 inches. Omaha's high is expected to be 37.
The most intense snow is expected to occur Friday afternoon into Friday evening.
The snow should end by around 6 a.m. Saturday.
