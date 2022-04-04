Omaha middle school students cook up bake sale to help teacher in need

Prise Yates wants potential customers to know that his mother makes the best cookies ever.

Grady Johnson plans to contribute two cakes.

“Probably with a little assistance from my mom,” he said.

They and their classmates at A Latere Academy in southwest Omaha are holding a bake sale Wednesday April 6to support math and homeroom teacher Barb Baumert, whose husband, Kim, was paralyzed from the chest down 11 years ago in a fall while re-siding their Elkhorn home.

They hope to raise $6,000 to help the Baumerts replace the motor of Kim’s special air mattress.

“She’s just always so caring, and I’m so appreciative of what she does,” said Grady, a sixth grader at the school, which works with home-schooled students. “The time and effort she puts in day in and day out just to help us out is really cool.”

After a 30-year career with the Elkhorn school district, Baumert returned to teaching at A Latere and is a substitute teacher in Elkhorn to support herself and her husband, who is retired.

People in Elkhorn raised thousands to help them buy a handicap-accessible van and outfit their home for Kim after the accident. He also taught in Elkhorn.

The couple had been doing OK until the motor on the air mattress that Kim uses conked out after 10 years. It helps rotate him at night, and is crucial to avoid bedsores, which usually require hospitalization.

They paid for a replacement motor, but it worked only five days. The company in California where it was purchased said the warranty didn’t cover a broken casing. So, they paid for it to be fixed, but it worked only two months. Now, no one from the company will return their emails and calls.

Barb has been fighting to resolve the situation since early January.

“People with these kinds of disabilities have these kinds of complications all the time,” she said. “It’s never simple.”

She’s thrilled that Mobilis Inc. in Council Bluffs gave them a mattress that someone donated, but it doesn’t work as well for Kim’s needs.

Medicare won’t pay for a replacement, and neither will their supplemental insurance. Each transaction has cost them thousands, and Baumert still doesn’t know where to find a motor besides that one company.

She’s not sure where to turn. With no motor, she must rotate Kim at night herself or risk the chance that he will develop an open wound or ulcer.

“As you might imagine, I don’t get much sleep. It’s been 11 years, and we have managed,” she said. “But Kim and I both know down the road I won’t be able to do everything, and we are hoping to be able to provide for all of Kim’s needs for as many years as possible.”

Ellen Miller, director at A Latere, said Baumert didn’t ask for help, but said she is a trouper and the 167-pupil school wants to help any way possible.

“When Barb Baumert started working here, people started telling me she was one of their teachers and how much she and her husband had meant to them. She has just made an incredible impact on my life,” Miller said.

The middle school students at the school are excited about their efforts.

Posters are going up and special T-shirts will arrive soon to wear the day of the bake sale.

“I think we came up with some clever sayings during study halls and free class periods,” Grady said. “We’re making signs so hopefully a lot of people can hear about it.”

It was supposed to be a surprise, but Baumert has heard the kids talking.

“I told our director there are so many people who are so much worse off than us,” she said. “It’s so sweet. It’s just so nice.”

