Omaha parents band together to form village co-op to teach children

Badger has been impressed by how it has all come together.

“Usually when I would have a group project, I was the one doing everything,’’ she said. “Everyone has skills and high competency in their skills. It seems like the perfect mix of people. It’s just working really well right now, and I’m really happy.’’

Badger and her husband, Ryan Riskowski, are also relieved. They had been faced with the possibility that they could be paying a hefty school bill as well as day care costs if a COVID-19 outbreak occurred and classes would have to again go remote at Brownell Talbot, where they had planned to return daughter Tesla for preschool.

It was a mess last spring when Riskowski tried to work from home and care for Tesla when Brownell closed early because of the virus, so they were willing to do whatever it took to make the co-op work. Now their dining room has been set up as an art space and their living room for circle time.

That’s OK, Badger said. They’ve still got the kitchen, their bedrooms and a comfy couch in the sun room.

“I think we all really, really, really want it to work,’’ Badger said. “Everybody has a stake in it. We are really motivated.’’

Here’s how it will work: