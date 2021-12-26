Omaha police seeing uptick in non-credible school threats

Take a look at the number of Nebraska students enrolled in home-school for the 2021-22 school year and how it compares to previous years.

Omaha police and some metro school districts are dealing with an uptick in school threats this school year.

Though none have materialized in the metro area, police say rumored threats often originate on social media and spread like wildfire from around the country to local schools.

“Several of them have occurred in other states on social media like Snapchat or Instagram and made it all the way up to Omaha,” said Omaha Police Sgt. James Shade. “I don’t recall seeing that before — where there’s a specific school threat in a specific city but it spreads so far on social media, and people are assuming it’s real.”

Omaha police didn’t provide the number of reports they have received this school year, noting that there are often dozens of duplicate reports for a single threat, said Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department.

National reports of rumored shootings and bomb threats are shared through social media, such as the most recent TikTok challenge for a “school shooting day” on Dec. 17.

The challenge included vague, anonymous posts warning that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.