Omaha Public Schools to continue to provide internet connectivity for district-provided iPads

Using mostly federal COVID-19 relief money, OPS purchased the iPads and entered into the T-Mobile contract last spring to prepare for potential remote learning. The district started the 2020-2021 school year by having all students in the district learning remotely. In October, students attended school in person part of the week and did remote learning on days they didn't attend school.

OPS is now open for students to attend in person five days a week.

The iPads were handed out to students in waves, starting with 2,000 iPads handed out last year for summer school. As more iPads were handed out, the district started to experience connectivity problems.

Bryan Dunne, OPS's executive director of information management services, said T-Mobile worked with the school district to work through those issues.

“We have seen a great response from them," Dunne said. "I think that has been the biggest thing for us.”

Dunne said OPS was looking for a plan that is specifically attached to a device so a student would have access no matter where they are located. He said some students' situations changed because of the pandemic and they had to go live with family outside of Omaha but still were able to attend school virtually with their iPad.