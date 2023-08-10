Roughly half of the Omaha area school districts are opening their doors to students this week as the 2023-24 year begins.

Students were welcomed back Thursday in Millard, Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion La Vista, Ralston and Westside.

Two districts, including Papillion La Vista and Ralston, had the first day of school only for a few groups of students on Thursday, including seventh and ninth graders in order to acclimate them to their new buildings. In Papillion La Vista, elementary students also started Thursday. Both districts will have all students together Friday.

Elkhorn students will have their first day of school Tuesday. Parents in the Omaha, Springfield Platteview, Bennington and Douglas County West school districts can expect to send their children to school starting Wednesday.

The Omaha Public Schools will have a staggered first-day schedule for several groups of students next week. Elementary and entry-level middle and high school students will start Wednesday while all other secondary students return Thursday. Early childhood classes will begin Aug. 22.

The district also is kicking off the school year Saturday with its annual Back to School Bash. Students and families are invited to come to Baxter Arena, located at 2425 S. 67th St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate.

The event will offer free books, other student resources and meet-and-greet opportunities with OPS staff. Guests also will be served free hot dogs and chips and have opportunities for face painting and interactions with school mascots, movie characters and ABLE-1, the Omaha Police Department helicopter.

"Our annual Back to School Bash is a wonderful opportunity for thousands of staff, students, families and community partners to come together and celebrate the start of the school year,” said Lisa Utterback, chief officer of student and community services, in a Thursday press release. "This is truly a joyous event that is free for our students and families and fosters so many positive connections."

