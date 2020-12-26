Omaha teachers and school staffs could receive COVID vaccine in January

“I’m trusting the science, and I think that it’s going to be a great thing,” she said.

She was told that Springfield Platteview staff could receive it at the end of January. District officials are not sure which vaccine version they will receive.

About 80% of staff in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools indicated they want the vaccine, while 6% do not, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

The remainder were unsure, some saying they needed to check with their doctors regarding conditions such as allergies and pregnancy, Eyman said.

In Iowa, 86% of the staff at the Council Bluffs Community Schools indicated they’re willing to take it, district spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski said.

Rachelle Opp, 27, who teaches first grade at the district’s Bloomer Elementary, is one of them.

“I feel this is a step for me, that I can do, to further protect our families and further protect my students,” she said.

By getting the vaccine, Opp said, she will ensure she will be there to teach and support her students.