Omaha teachers' union asks OPS to require masks for everyone in schools

The Omaha Education Association is asking the Omaha Public Schools to follow the advice of health experts and require masks in schools for the upcoming school year.
The OEA Board of Directors voted to ask OPS to follow federal and local health guidance and require universal masking, according to a letter sent to the OPS school board on Friday.
In the letter, officials said COVID-19 remains in the community. Case numbers continue to rise, driven mostly by the delta variant, and vaccination rates are lagging.
"The best thing our local school districts can do is to follow the back-to-school guidance from the CDC — and stay in touch with their local health department so if data changes, schools can adjust masking requirements and other protocols accordingly," the letter said.
In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that students and staff wear masks in school, regardless of their vaccination status.
The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday recommended to school superintendents that everyone in local schools wear masks. Health Director Lindsay Huse expressed concern about COVID cases rising among school-age children in Douglas County, especially elementary students.
The letter from the OEA, which is the union representing OPS teachers and staff, said teachers want to continue to be in classrooms for in-person instruction "because we know that is what's best for students." It went on to say that "we all need to do our part to ensure teens and their families can make an educated decision to get vaccinated," especially since some COVID vaccines are now available for those 12 and older.
"Vaccines, masks, distancing, and other basic protections will help keep our students, staff and families safe," the letter continued.
At a school board meeting Monday, OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan reiterated her district's plans, which were announced last week. The district is recommending that students and staff who have not been vaccinated wear masks when they are in a school building. Face coverings will be offered at every building in the district.
"We will continue to consult with public health officials, including the Douglas County Health Department, to assess whether updates or changes need to be made to our layered approach to health and safety," she said.
