Omaha teachers union asks OPS to switch to remote learning

Citing health and safety concerns, the Omaha Education Association issued a statement Friday asking Omaha Public Schools for a remote learning environment when school resumes in August.

The association cited concern about a recent rise in coronavirus cases reported by Douglas County and the number of students involved in extracurricular activities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Given the current status of the pandemic in our community, we believe a remote learning environment is the best option for our students," the statement said. "The district and OPS staff have prepared for this option — our educators have now had more training in remote teaching, as well as more time to design and implement robust remote learning plans."

The association represents 2,800 OPS staff members in the state's largest school district.

The school district said in a statement Friday that it values its partnership with the Omaha Education Association and wants to continue to collaborate on the plan to return to school.