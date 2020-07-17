Omaha teachers union asks OPS to switch to remote learning

Citing health and safety concerns, the Omaha Education Association issued a statement Friday asking Omaha Public Schools for a remote learning environment when school resumes in August.
The association cited concern about a recent rise in coronavirus cases reported by Douglas County and the number of students involved in extracurricular activities who have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Given the current status of the pandemic in our community, we believe a remote learning environment is the best option for our students," the statement said. "The district and OPS staff have prepared for this option — our educators have now had more training in remote teaching, as well as more time to design and implement robust remote learning plans."
The association represents 2,800 OPS staff members in the state's largest school district.
The school district said in a statement Friday that it values its partnership with the Omaha Education Association and wants to continue to collaborate on the plan to return to school.
"Throughout the last several months we have worked with state and local officials and gathered feedback from students, staff and families to develop a plan moving forward. The health and safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority," the district said. "Our overall goal continues to be a responsible and safe return of students to the classroom 100%. We value continued conversations with our stakeholders as our plan evolves as we move closer to the start of school."
OPS has announced students will be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person part of the week when school resumes in August.
Students whose names start with A through K would attend every Monday and Tuesday. Those whose names start with L through Z would attend every Thursday and Friday. The groups would attend on alternate Wednesdays.
On off days, students would be learning at home. District officials are calling it the Family 3/2 Model.
"OEA deeply appreciates the difficult work of the OPS Board and administration has undertaken in attempting to find the best option possible for re-opening schools," the statement said. "However, we believe that opening school buildings with this model brings a great deal of risk, anxiety and fear for educators, students, families and our community."
The statement went on to say that OEA supports reopening school buildings but the health and safety of everyone must be at the center of any considerations.
A call to OEA's president for further comment was not immediately returned on Friday.
OEA's statement comes a day after the Lincoln Education Association issued a statement asking Lincoln Public Schools to delay full reopening until Lincoln's spike in COVID-19 cases ends, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
