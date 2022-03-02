Omaha teachers union elects Northwest High's Michelle Settlemyer as new president

Omaha Public Schools science teacher Michelle Settlemyer is the new president of the Omaha Education Association.

Settlemyer, who works at Northwest High School, was elected following a weeklong voting session that ended Tuesday night. She was running against Sasha Cervantes, dean of students at Bryan High School.

Union members also elected Faith Johnson, a social studies teacher at Nathan Hale Middle School, as the organization's middle school representative, said Robert Miller, the union's current president. Edward Ventura Jr., a librarian at Chandler View Elementary School, and Megan Moderow-Solomon, a teacher at Dundee Elementary, were elected as elementary school representatives.

All elected positions are for a three-year term. Miller said Settlemyer will begin her term Aug. 1.

The teachers union has more than 2,600 members. It has a 17-member board, which includes a president, two vice presidents, seven elementary representatives, three middle school representatives, three high school representatives and one representative for alternative schools and members at the Teacher Administrative Center, 3215 Cuming St.

The election, which started Feb. 22, didn't have a strong turnout, Miller said.

Settlemyer said a top goal as president will be to increase membership involvement and the number of members in the union.

"When you have less than 30% (of the union) participating in the vote, that means we need to engage our members more," Settlemyer said.

Settlemyer also wants to address the district's staff shortage and improve the working conditions for OPS teachers.

"We are losing teachers at a regular rate to other districts because they are paid better," Settlemyer said. "What is it that keeps us here? We are losing really experienced teachers and you can't continue to lead without that valued experience."

Miller chose not to run for reelection because he will be transitioning back to teaching in a classroom this fall, he said.

"It has been an honor serving as the OEA president and representing the educators of the Omaha Public Schools," Miller said. "I am excited to be heading back into a classroom and to make a difference in the lives of the students who enter my room."

Settlemyer has served on the teachers union board for about seven years and has also been the district's chief negotiator for union members.

"I know there is going to be a lot of work to do and I want to be very transparent in the process," Settlemyer said. "I want to build and rebuild bridges that may have been burned with the district and other community partners. I just want to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with my teachers and the district to build a better learning environment for our students. That is the ultimate goal."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.