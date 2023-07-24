Michelle Settlemyer, the president of the Omaha teachers union, has resigned nearly one year into the job.

Settlemyer said she didn't want to leave but felt like she was given no choice but to step down from the Omaha Education Association, which represents more than 2,600 educators in the Omaha Public Schools.

"It was not my choice, but I also know when I am in a losing situation," Settlemyer told The World-Herald. "I'm happy to be going back to the classroom. I will still advocate for teachers and students, but it will not be from the lens of the OEA president."

Kathy Poehling, vice president of advocacy for the OEA, will assume Settlemyer's role, according to a press release. Settlemyer declined to comment further on her resignation, and Poehling said she couldn't comment on Settlemyer's decision.

"Michelle is a dedicated educator and a strong believer in the association and collective action," Poehling said in the release. "I appreciate her leadership and her contributions to OEA and her work on behalf of our students, our OEA members and our Omaha Public Schools."

Settlemyer, who was elected in March 2022, was a science teacher at Omaha Northwest High School. She has 25 years of experience in education and was both a member of the OEA board of directors and the district's chief negotiator, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Education Association.

Settlemyer said in the release that she will continue to serve on the OEA's board of directors.

"OEA members, including myself, will remain focused on gathering the number of petition signatures to put the repeal of LB 753 on the ballot to keep public tax dollars from being diverted to private schools," Settlemyer said in the release.

OPS staff and school board members have joined other Nebraska educators under the organization Support Our Schools Nebraska for the petition drive against Legislative Bill 753, which recently passed the Nebraska Legislature.

Union board members accepted Settlemyer's resignation Friday. They also elected Terri Childers as interim vice president of advocacy and Faith Johnson as interim vice president of member benefits. An election for the two vice presidents will be held in September at a union meeting.

Poehling said she wants to continue Settlemyer's work, especially focusing on staff shortages and the challenges in special education. She will serve the rest of Settlemyer's term, which is two more years.

"I've always wanted to unite or work with the board and the district to really work on a common goal," Poehling said. "I believe that OPS is the best district. I've taught here for 11 years, and we have amazing people who do amazing things with our students."

