Omaha Westside considers dropping class rankings for Latin labels of distinction

Another school district in the Omaha area is considering ditching class rankings for Latin labels of distinction.
Beginning with the class of 2025, Westside Community Schools students could graduate summa cum laude, magna cum laude or cum laude.
The district's school board discussed the proposal this week but won't vote on it until Dec. 4. The board has a special meeting that day at the high school as part of a requirement for a Civics class.
Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, still uses class rankings.
But in recent years, the Bellevue Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion-La Vista Community Schools and Lincoln Public Schools all have moved away from class rank and valedictorians.
The districts' reasons for doing away with the practice included reducing student stress from competing for rank, encouraging students to take more diverse course schedules and the ability to recognize more kids for their academic achievements.
Kim De La Cruz, Westside's director of secondary teaching and learning, told the school board that Westside has similar reasons for considering the move to Latin labels of distinction.
Westside teachers, she said, have voiced concerns about the impact of class rank on student mental health. The importance of class ranks also has decreased when it comes to college admissions.
The district surveyed students, staff and parents about the potential change. The survey found 16% of teachers, 30% of students and 28% of parents indicated a desire to keep class rank.
Respondents did want some kind of system to recognize academic excellence.
Under the proposed system, students would work toward personal goals instead of competing against their classmates. Given the number of high-achieving students at Westside, De La Cruz said, more students could be recognized for their high GPAs.
To graduate summa cum laude, Westside students would need a 4.25 or higher GPA, based on a 4.0 weighted scale. To graduate magna cum laude, students would need at least a 4.0 and less than a 4.25 on a weighted scale. To graduate cum laude, students would need at least a 3.75 and less than a 4.0 GPA on a weighted scale.
