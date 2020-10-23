Omaha Westside considers dropping class rankings for Latin labels of distinction

Kim De La Cruz, Westside's director of secondary teaching and learning, told the school board that Westside has similar reasons for considering the move to Latin labels of distinction.

Westside teachers, she said, have voiced concerns about the impact of class rank on student mental health. The importance of class ranks also has decreased when it comes to college admissions.

The district surveyed students, staff and parents about the potential change. The survey found 16% of teachers, 30% of students and 28% of parents indicated a desire to keep class rank.

Respondents did want some kind of system to recognize academic excellence.

Under the proposed system, students would work toward personal goals instead of competing against their classmates. Given the number of high-achieving students at Westside, De La Cruz said, more students could be recognized for their high GPAs.

To graduate summa cum laude, Westside students would need a 4.25 or higher GPA, based on a 4.0 weighted scale. To graduate magna cum laude, students would need at least a 4.0 and less than a 4.25 on a weighted scale. To graduate cum laude, students would need at least a 3.75 and less than a 4.0 GPA on a weighted scale.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.