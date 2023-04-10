The little girl on the cover of Maggie Wadginski’s children’s book is in midtwirl.

Her teal cape is flowing behind her. One foot is planted on the ground while the other hovers in midair.

Above her, the book’s title reads, “Grit is our superpower!”

Grit is something the book’s author knows a thing or two about. Wadginski, a 17-year-old senior at Westside High School, wrote the book about her experience of having a benign tumor surgically removed from her leg when she was 3 years old.

June is the name of the main character in the book. And like what happened to Wadginski, doctors find the tumor after June starts hopping because it feels better than walking. The surgery goes well, but June has to use a wheelchair, a walker and relearn how to walk.

June relies on her superpower of grit to get through hard days when she wants to cry or quit trying to learn to walk again.

“You can really get through anything, whether that’s physical or emotional, with what you have inside of you,” Wadginski said of her book’s message.

Today, Wadginski is a dancer and participates in show choir at Westside, but there are still moments when things feel a little off because of the tumor and surgery.

“Even now, it’s still not quite right,” she said. “My pelvis is a little bit twisted. So especially dancing, it really shows up.”

The book is dedicated to “those who battle with the dark days, and the ones who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Wadginski said she wrote the book because she wanted children to know their feelings are normal, valid and worth talking about.

“And it’s not something that’s scary to talk about,” Wadginski said. “And it’s beneficial to talk about.”

Wadginski was able to print the book because she got a grant from the Westside Foundation. She is giving the book away for free at several events around Omaha.

The book was part of Wadginski’s community service initiative for the Miss Nebraska Teen program, which she will compete in this June.

After losing a friend to suicide, Wadginski initially wanted to focus on suicide prevention and awareness, but she later decided she wanted to reach a younger audience.

Each letter in the word grit means something to Wadginski: G is for goals. R is for relationships. I stands for intentions. And T is timeout.

“And I think all of those can really work together in order to help you get through anything that you may face in life,” Wadginski said.

Wadginski’s next book event will be at 7 p.m. April 25 at Pizza West, 12301 W Maple Road.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023