Omaha's College of St. Mary to get first new president in 27 years

The 2022 Inspire Omaha Woman of the year is Dr. Maryanne Stevens from the College of St. Mary.

For the first time in 27 years, the College of St. Mary in Omaha will have a new president.

Glynis Fitzgerald will become the eighth president of the Catholic university on July 1. She will succeed Maryanne Stevens, who will retire from the position she has held since 1996.

Fitzgerald will come to the university after serving as senior vice president and provost at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania, for the past three years.

During that period, Fitzgerald helped lead the Catholic institution through the COVID-19 pandemic. She also made the school more financially solvent by reorganizing it into four colleges. That reorganization resulted in $2 million in savings without eliminating any academic programs.

Before her tenure at Alvernia, Fitzgerald was associate vice president of academic affairs and a dean at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut.

Fitzgerald will get the chance to shape the future of College of St. Mary by building on the university’s commitments to academic excellence and social justice, university officials said in a press release.

Fitzgerald was quoted in the release as saying she’s “humbled and honored” to lead the College of St. Mary, whose undergraduate student body consists entirely of women.

“I am drawn to the college’s enduring commitment to the liberal arts and innovation in the professions that prepares today’s students to meet tomorrow’s needs,” she said.

The College of St. Mary, at 7000 Mercy Road, has nearly 900 students this academic year.

