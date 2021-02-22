Omaha's Do School helps kids, families stay on track during remote learning

Trisha Humphrey heard about Do School after reaching out for help and hearing back from a social worker at King, where her daughter is a sixth grader. A review of Elizabeth’s scores from last school year confirmed that she was a smart student who had fallen behind because of remote learning.

Humphrey was told that her daughter needed structure in order to do her best in her schoolwork.

“I broke down in tears because someone could finally see I’m not losing it,” Humphrey said. “She just can’t learn at home in front of an iPad. She needs someone to be in front of her, to help her and know she has someone to go to.”

They toured Do School at the Highlander Accelerator the next day; Elizabeth started the following week. And she loved it — particularly how it remained laid-back but also still offered structure.

“She knows she’s not an at-home learner. She said, ‘I’m not responsible to do this on my own.’ I don’t know that anyone at that age is. She’d rather play with her puppy or watch TV,” Humphrey said. “At Do School, she’s in a classroom with other kids her age who go to her school and has someone there who can answer her questions.”

And Mom loved all the safety precautions in place.