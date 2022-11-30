Omaha's Duchesne Academy becomes 'zero-waste' school ahead of 2030 goal

Omaha’s Duchesne Academy has reached its “zero-waste” goal earlier than officials expected.

The all-girls Catholic preparatory high school has announced that it hit the goal by diverting the majority of its waste away from landfills. Duchesne had set a goal of becoming a zero-waste school by 2030 after sustainability efforts were launched during the 2016-17 school year.

A recent waste audit showed the school reached the threshold of being zero waste, meaning it diverts at least 90% of waste away from landfills and to recycling or composting programs. This year, Duchesne diverted 91% of its waste.

“I was thrilled when the audit results came back because we have worked hard for years to reach this goal,” said Eric Krakowski, assistant principal, in a press release. “Our students have embraced this program and now are leaders when it comes to modeling sustainable practices for their classmates.”

While diverting waste might seem positive on the surface, local and national experts say recycling plastic — one of the most popular recycled items — is doing more harm than good.

A report published in October by Greenpeace, a national advocacy network for environmental problems, revealed that only about 5% of recycled plastic is actually used to make new things. The rest ends up in places like landfills, according to the report.

Ryan Wishart, an assistant professor at Creighton University, said institutions that claim to be zero waste are basing the label on the action of sending items to recycling, which doesn’t consider the amount of items that will ultimately end up in the landfill.

“The real challenge with waste reduction is to reduce and reuse instead of recycling,” he said. “(Duchesne) set that goal and reached it, which I think is good. But the bigger sociological point is that while individuals and institutions like schools should be doing what they can to reduce waste, the big changes we need are only likely to come with some kind of government intervention.”

Duchesne is now focusing on accomplishing its other sustainability efforts by 2030, according to the press release. Some goals include having a sustainability food program and net positive building emissions.

The school’s efforts have garnered recognition by education officials in the past.

In 2020, the academy was named a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. It received the award after installing solar energy panels, using school-grown food in cafeteria lunches and earning an energy star rating for building efficiency.

“Duchesne is committed to being a leader in school sustainability and it’s a challenge our students have embraced,” said Meg Brudney, the academy’s head of school, on Duchesne’s website. “I am proud that sustainability is not a novelty or separate program at Duchesne, it is how we live and learn.”