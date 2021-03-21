Omaha's future: What can Omaha do to reverse brain drain?

Omaha’s civic and business leaders have long grappled with “brain drain,” the notion that too many young, educated people move away for greener pastures with more opportunity.

Over roughly the past decade, Nebraska saw a net loss of 16,000 college graduates 25 years or older, even as the state made modest population gains overall.

Staunching the bleed is a complex discussion. Nebraska’s erratic weather can’t be controlled, but how might Omaha and the state reverse course? More entertainment and cultural offerings? Better-paying jobs? An emphasis on diversity and inclusion? Lowering taxes to compete with other states?

Whatever the formula, many who spoke to The World-Herald about Omaha’s future said forward-thinking will be required to attract and retain the best and brightest.

Diping Huang, a member of Mayor Jean Stothert’s Millennial Advisory Committee who came to Omaha from China a decade ago, said her much millennial friend group chose Omaha to raise their families because of the growing opportunities and work-life balance.