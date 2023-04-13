Kellom Elementary kindergartners knew they were in for a surprise Thursday, but they didn't expect to find a fleet of 24 shiny, white bikes waiting for them in the gym.

The class sat on the laminated floor as the bikes were unveiled by Principal Tynisha Northcutt and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert as part of the national All Kids Bike program.

The nonprofit group helps supply bikes, helmets and a learn-to-ride curriculum to schools across the U.S. so all kindergartners can get the chance to ride a bike. Kellom was able to afford the program, which costs $6,000, through a donation from HDR, an Omaha-based engineering and architecture firm.

When the barrier in front of the bikes was taken down, the group of students started clapping and cheering, some wide-eyed and covering their mouths in surprise.

"The (students) were excited about it just like I was," Northcutt said. "To see their faces when they were shown the bikes melted my heart because I know they will be able to ride a bike now and know the right ways to ride a bike and be safe."

Northcutt said that when Kellom Elementary received six donated bikes last year, she noticed some students didn't know how to ride one. Now they will be able to learn through an eight-week program provided by All Kids Bike.

The bikes can be configured with or without pedals so students can learn how to balance before they start riding. The program also comes with helmets and a teacher bike.

Lisa Weyer, All Kids Bike executive director, said lessons for the first five weeks are focused on balancing and striding, while pedaling lessons will come in the final three weeks. Students will go through the program during their regular physical education class at school.

Weyer said it's a misconception that most parents will teach their children how to ride a bike at home.

"There's a large number of kids who just don't know how to ride a bike and they don't get that opportunity," Weyer said. "And we know parents are busy and life is busy, so we just feel that every child deserves that opportunity."

Mar'Telle Toles, a kindergartner at Kellom, said she knows how to ride a bike and does so at home, but some of her classmates haven't learned yet.

"I'm so happy that we got bikes for PE. And now in PE we can ride the bikes and have fun," she said. "I'm so happy for my friends that we got bikes."

Stothert also gave remarks at the presentation, saying she rode a bike every day because she didn't get a car until college.

Matt Tondl, senior vice president at HDR, said the company gifted bicycles to help students get to a variety of places, such as the ones the company helps design.

Northcutt said she's thankful for HDR's donation and is sure it will help her students grow.

"You know I always talk about there are wonderful people out in the world," Northcutt told her students on Thursday. "And sometimes those wonderful people do things for school."

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023