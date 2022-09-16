Omaha's Skutt Catholic among 5 schools in Nebraska named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Five Nebraska schools, including Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

The U.S. Department of Education recognized the five Nebraska schools for overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The Nebraska schools that were honored:

• Johnson-Brock Public Schools, Johnson-Brock Public School District in Johnson.

• Adams Elementary School, Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln.

• Humann Elementary School, Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln.

• Westside Elementary School, Norfolk Public School District in Norfolk.

• Skutt Catholic High School, Archdiocese of Omaha in Omaha.

Skutt noted in a press release that it was the second time the school had been honored with the award. The first time was in 2012. Only six high schools in Nebraska have earned the designation twice since the program's inception in 1982, the school said.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate with the five Nebraska schools that have earned this achievement,” said Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt in a department press release.