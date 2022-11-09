One challenger and three incumbents elected to OPS board

Three familiar faces will return to the Omaha Public Schools board for another term while one new member will be joining following Tuesday's general election.

Brianna Full was the sole challenger to earn a seat while incumbents Margo Juarez, Nancy Kratky and Shavonna Holman were re-elected.

Six candidates were spread across three contested subdistricts, with two candidates — an incumbent and a challenger — vying to represent each subdistrict. Holman ran unopposed in Subdistrict 4.

In Subdistrict 2, located in North Omaha, the latest unofficial election results show Full defeated incumbent Marque Snow by 770 votes. Snow had been on the board since 2013.

Full said she had a good idea she would win after results continuously put her ahead of Snow throughout the night.

"It feels great. I am glad that the voters did their research and made an informed vote and voted for change," Full said.

Juarez said even though Snow has received negativity recently — specifically about his meeting attendance — she wants him to know his time on the board has been appreciated.

"I am very grateful for his years of service to OPS," Juarez said. "Bottom line is he is a nice person and a smart guy. I don’t want that to be disregarded."

Snow didn't respond to a request for comment.

Juarez, who was appointed to the board last December, said she felt strong support after seeing the results in Subdistrict 8, located in South Omaha. The unofficial numbers show that she received 469 more votes than her challenger, Carl Satterfield Jr.

Satterfield said Juarez's election shows that voters really care about her priorities and he "wishes her lots of luck."

"I definitely think there is a lot of work ahead for us," Juarez said. "I had expressed that I really wanted to get behind how the teachers feel because I am concerned about whether or not there actually has been any improvement since we had so many leave."

Staff retention has been an issue for the district. Nearly 600 educators left OPS in May, a 40% jump from the previous year’s resignation numbers.

Juarez said she also is concerned about the rise in student misbehavior cases because she wants parents to feel that "when they send their kids to school they are going to a safe place."

Full said school safety also is a main focus of hers now that she has been elected.

"I have been hearing a lot recently about parents not feeling so great sending kids to school because students are being caught with knives and guns," she said.

Kratky, who has served roughly 23 years on the board, said she wasn't confident about the results until the election was over but is glad to have been re-elected.

"I just care a lot about doing the right things and making sure all of our children are educated just as they can be," she said.

Kratky beat challenger Hina Agarwal by about 1,000 votes in Subdistrict 6, which represents west Omaha. Agarwal didn't respond to a request for comment.