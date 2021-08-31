Opponents pleased, but sex-ed advocates hope state board doesn't halt standards development

"I think it's the right direction to go," Blomstedt said. "It gives us a little clear direction, and it puts the agency staff in a position that we can move on to some of the other pressing matters."

The four members on the Teaching, Learning and Serving Committee, which made the recommendation, would need one additional board member to vote with them to halt the standards' development. The board has eight members.

The committee, in calling for postponement, said it considered public comment and the requests from leaders of public and nonpublic schools to "postpone additional initiatives and extra efforts until after the COVID-19 pandemic."

The committee produced a draft statement for the board to consider adopting. It calls for postponing the matter until the board can "determine the most appropriate time to address the topic of Health Education Standards after the pandemic has concluded, as determined by appropriate national, state and local health officials."

Maureen Nickels, the president of the state board and a member of the committee, said board members would have a tough time garnering enough support to keep the process going.

But she said it's hard to say how members will vote.