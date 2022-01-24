'Opportunity for all students to be fed': OPS offers free lunches through 2024-25 school year

“Though we would not describe it as common, it does happen,” officials said.

Almost 65,500 people in Douglas County are food-insecure, which means they lack access to sufficient food because of financial hardship, according to 2019 data from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks.

Half of those in Douglas County who are food-insecure have an income that is too high to qualify for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Food insecurity and hunger is one of those huge aspects that can severely limit a child’s education,” said board member Marque Snow.

Even though more students may have a need for free meals than those who qualify based on their family’s income, some concerns still have been raised about the district’s decision to take part in CEP.

Board member Spencer Head said he’s heard from some Omahans who don’t oppose the program but still don’t approve of families who can afford lunches receiving free meals.