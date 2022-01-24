'Opportunity for all students to be fed': OPS offers free lunches through 2024-25 school year

Students in the Omaha Public Schools have been getting free lunches during the pandemic under a temporary federal program aimed at ensuring that children have access to healthy meals.
Now OPS has been approved for a different federal program that will ensure that its roughly 53,000 students can receive free lunches for the rest of the current school year and three additional years, no matter their economic status.
At a school board meeting last month, members approved OPS’s districtwide involvement in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that allows high-poverty schools and districts to serve meals at no cost.
“We all know the importance of sharing meals together as school communities,” said Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer for OPS. “Our cafeterias are places where students learn about each other, experience new foods, practice making healthy food choices and fuel up for their day of learning.”
Wakefield said five North Omaha elementary schools have been involved in the Community Eligibility Provision program in the past based on their poverty: Druid Hill, Franklin, Lothrop, Howard Kennedy and King.
Last fall, when the district submitted data to see if more schools could qualify, the Nebraska Department of Education said OPS qualified for free meals districtwide.
Officials said OPS, the state’s largest school district, has also been offering free breakfast to all students since 2000 through the USDA. That has helped increase the number of students eating breakfast.
Almost 78% of OPS students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch last year, according to Nebraska Department of Education data. Fifteen years ago, that percentage was 60%.
More and more students are qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch statewide. Nebraska’s free or reduced-price lunch rate has increased from about 36% in the 2006-07 school year to 46% in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data.
In order to get a free or reduced-price lunch in the past, families had to apply and meet income requirements.
A family of four could qualify in the 2021-22 school year if their annual household income was $49,025 or less, according to the state education department.
“To me it’s a no-brainer, and it’s just one less thing our families would have to worry about,” said Shavonna Holman, board president. “It’s just an opportunity for all our students to be fed.”
In OPS, if a student didn’t have enough money in their lunch account, they would receive an alternative meal, and officials would reach out to the student’s family, the district said in an official statement.
“Though we would not describe it as common, it does happen,” officials said.
Almost 65,500 people in Douglas County are food-insecure, which means they lack access to sufficient food because of financial hardship, according to 2019 data from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks.
Half of those in Douglas County who are food-insecure have an income that is too high to qualify for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“Food insecurity and hunger is one of those huge aspects that can severely limit a child’s education,” said board member Marque Snow.
Even though more students may have a need for free meals than those who qualify based on their family’s income, some concerns still have been raised about the district’s decision to take part in CEP.
Board member Spencer Head said he’s heard from some Omahans who don’t oppose the program but still don’t approve of families who can afford lunches receiving free meals.
“Essentially what they are saying is just because we have such a high percentage doesn’t mean that everyone should get a free lunch,” Head said. “I generally agree, but especially with COVID, all of our families have seen hardship, lost jobs or had a decline in income.”
With a district poverty rate of almost 78%, almost 12,000 OPS students who might not qualify for free meals based on family income would continue to be eligible to receive the free food. Officials said some families who could qualify for free or reduced-price lunch choose not to apply.
Officials said while the program doesn’t provide a cost savings for OPS, it does alleviate the need for staff to manage or check account balances.
“As every student receives their meal at no cost, the process for serving meals is more efficient, providing more time for students to enjoy their meal,” Wakefield said.
For the 2021-22 school year, the USDA reimburses most school districts around the country between $4.48 and $4.56 per lunch, according to the department’s website.
Only one elementary school receives free lunches through the CEP program in the Ralston Public Schools, one of the Omaha metro area’s higher-poverty districts, said Jim Frederick, district spokesman. About 57% of the district’s students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch in 2020.
Frederick said if the USDA would stop its current universal waiver for free meals nationwide, which was implemented because of COVID, the district would look into extending CEP to other schools.
The Lincoln Public Schools hasn’t applied for CEP, according to a district official. Almost 47% of the district qualified for free or reduced-price lunch in 2020.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said while the meals are free through the 2024-25 school year, the district still will provide families with a form that will include information needed for students to qualify for other free or reduced-price benefits. Qualifying families have the opportunity to apply for things like waivers for athletic fees, discounted internet service and student scholarships.
Logan said she’s excited about the implementation of the program, even if it isn’t making much of a difference right now because of the current meal waivers put in place during the pandemic.
“This is something that has been a goal of mine since I got here,” Logan said.